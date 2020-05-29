State Parks Announces Timeline for Reopening Most Remaining Parks

Today the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s (EMNRD) State Parks Division announces nine additional State Parks reopening for day-use only beginning May 30th. An additional five Parks will open June 1st. Overnight use and campgrounds remain closed and all events through June 19th have been canceled. In addition, there will be capacity limits at many reopened State Parks.

The additional parks open for day-use beginning May 30th are: El Vado Lake, Leasburg Dam, Percha Dam, Heron Lake, Eagle Nest Lake, Conchas Lake, Santa Rosa Lake, Bottomless Lakes, and Sugarite Canyon State Parks. On June 1st Hyde Memorial, Rio Grande Nature Center, Navajo Lake, Elephant Butte Lake, and Pecos Canyon State Parks will reopen for day-use.

Camping reservations will be cancelled and refunded through June 19th. When visiting a State Park it is encouraged to use exact change when paying the day-use fee to minimize contact with staff.

“As we move forward with our phased reopening of State Parks our rangers will be on hand to model safe practices such as wearing masks and gloves,” said State Parks Director Christy Tafoya. “Our staff will educate the public about staying in groups of 5 or less, practicing social distance, and the proper use of PPE so everyone can have a safe visit. The parks will continue to be managed in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Days and hours of park day-use openings vary across the system. For details on specific parks information visit the State Parks website and know before you go.

Information to verify before your visit:

State Parks that are open to day-use access and specific hours of operation

Visitor capacity guidelines for each State Park

Social distancing information

Group size restrictions

Available facilities

Park visitor etiquette

Useful supplies to bring including personal cleaning and sanitation products

Additional restrictions include:

Hours of operation may be limited

No overnight park use

Visitors must have masks

Visitor centers and indoor facilities remain closed

Water access and trails will be open, but access may be limited to adhere to social distancing requirements

Comfort stations closed in order to ensure social distance; vault toilets open

No group shelter use or large organized events, in accordance with continued restrictions on mass gatherings

Playgrounds closed

No campfires or open fires

Limited concession operations

Additional information about social distancing and hygiene will be posted throughout parks to ensure visitor safety. State Parks is committed to ensuring that facilities are clean and sanitary and will take extra precautions to enhance their cleanliness. To ensure the safety of visitors, Parks staff, and local communities, EMNRD thanks our visitors for continuing to adhere to social distancing and hygiene guidelines while visiting our parks.