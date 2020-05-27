SAVALI ISSUE 21: DATED 27 MAY 2020 | SAVALI 21: ASO 27 ME 2020.

SAMOA, May 27 - 2020/21 BUDGET “Weaving a prosperous and secure future of Samoa together”

By Nanai Taofiga Laveitiga Tuiletufuga

The 2020-2021 Budget Estimates for the new fiscal year will see over $83 million tala worth of benefits distributed to local residents across the board. Contained in the Second COVID 19 Stimulus Package and part of the 2020-2021 Budget Estimates tabled in Parliament yesterday morning, it will bring the Government’s pandemic assistance package to over $150 million tala including the initial $66 plus million assistance earlier this year. From the $83.1 million tala allocation proposed over $40 million tala or 50% of the assistance will be paid out in the form cash.

“…. the current budget has been built around the theme of “Weaving a Prosperous and Secure future for Samoa together”,” says Finance Minister Sili Epa Tuioti in his budget address tabled before the lawmakers yesterday morning. “The theme of the Budget clearly highlights the message that the future of Samoa is the responsibility of many and reflects the commitment of the Government for a better tomorrow for all of Samoa and its people,” he continued. For the new fiscal year, Sili noted that it “will kick start with the release of the Phase II of the Government’s Assistance or Stimulus in response to the effects of COVID19 and the key features of this assistance are as follows:

1. NPF Dividend payout The National Provident fund will be implementing a dividend payout for all its contributors to the total value of $35million tala in July;

2. Additional One-Off Pension ($100 tala per pensioner in July) A one-off $100 top-up will be added to the July pension. In addition, the monthly pension will also be raised from $145 to $160 beginning July.

3. $50 per citizen during the 2020 Census and National ID Registration Roll Out The Government intends to merge the 2020 Census with the registration for the National ID project and each citizen to come in for registration will be given $50 tala;

4. Agriculture Stimulus This programme will be done in collaboration between the Ministry of Agriculture and its key stakeholders to revitalize the coconut, cocoa, taro and vegetable industry which will make use of those who have been made unemployed by the COVID19 to ensure food security within the country.

5. Unemployment Subsidy The Ministry of Finance will work in collaboration with the Samoa Chamber of Commerce to distribute monetary compensation for all workers who have been laid off, been put on leave without pay or have had their working hours reduced due to the COVID19.

6. 3month extension on free rent for all vendors at Samoa Land Corporation and Accident Compensation Corporation Markets Vendors who are operating in the markets owned by the Samoa Land Corporation and the Accident Compensation Corporation will have their free rent periods extended by another 3months to the end of August.

7. Short Term Paid Training for the Hospitality Sector The Government will work in close collaboration through the Samoa Tourism Authority with the Australian Pacific Training Coalition (APTC) to provide a 4 week training program on soft and minor skills for the service sector targeting workers in the hospitality sector who have been laid off due to the COVID19. To compensate for travel, food and other expenses each participant will be paid $100 per week of attendance.

8. Assistance to Talofa Airways; Government’s assistance to Talofa Airways will be in the way of debt forgiveness relating to 3months of operations at Fagalii Airport since December 2019.

9. Partial insurance compensation for Samoa Primary Exporters Government will compensate 5% of the value of primary agricultural exports and 1% of value of fishing exports lost between the month of February and May 2020. The compensation will be based on invoices provided by each exporter.

10. Licensing fees for all domestic fishing vessels waived for 2020 (beginning May 2020) All fishing vessels in Class A (≤ 11m), Class B (11–12.5m) and Class C (12.5-15m) will have licensing fees for 2020 starting from May 2020 waived.

11. 2% Interest Relief for all Business Loans with Commercial Banks for 3 months The Government of Samoa will carry 2% of all interest charged on loan repayments for all business loans with Commercial Banks.

Mr. Speaker, this assistance by the Government is put forth on the condition that all 4 Commercial Banks operating within the country would match Government’s assistance as their contribution to the country’s recovery.

12. Credit Facility at the DBS for Specific Sectors focused primarily on COVID19 recovery Capital Injection from the Government to DBS to extend to specific sectors who were impacted from COVID19.

13. Assistance to Vulnerable Groups Assistance for our social welfare NGOs who are currently caring for our most vulnerable citizens. This includes; a. Mapuifagalele – Home for the Elderly b. Samoa Victim Support Group c. Goshen Trust d. Faataua le Ola e. Nuanua o le Alofa f. Loto Taumafai g. Senese h. Divine Mercy Moamoa and others

It is the Government’s belief that there are also other Organisations providing social welfare services to our citizens and therefore have set aside sufficient funds should these organizations come forward seeking assistance.

14. Interest Relief for Clients with loans under the South Pacific Business Development (SPBD); Government to provide interest relief to all the clients under SPBD.

15. Community Outreach; This assistance is targeted at raising the roles of committees within the villages to take charge of ensuring improved sanitation practices and healthy living as well as education at the grassroots. To kick start the revitalization of these committees the Government will distribute $3,600 per village committee as verified by the Ministry for Women into established bank accounts to assist with their initial activities.

16. Shelter Improvement Financing; To promote hygiene and security, the Government will partner with ADRA who has an existing framework of this type to provide concessional financing to vulnerable families who are in need of secured shelter or shelter maintenance.

17. Samoa Housing Corporation Assistance to cover operating cost of the Corporation throughout the duration of the assistance extended to the public in the Phase 1 Stimulus Package.

18. Electricity Rate Reduction extended until December This assistance from Phase I which is meant to last until August 2020 will now be extended until December and entails a 10sene reduction in electricity unit rates and a 50% reduction in the daily fixed rates extended to hotels.

19. Water Rate reduction extended until December and to include commercial clients This is also an assistance from Phase I meant to expire in August 2020 but will be extended until December and will now include commercial users.

20. Free Trade Concessions for Specific Food items under Phase I extended to August This is also a Phase I initiative meant to last until the end of June 2020 but has now been extended until the end of September.

21. Increase provision for the Ie Samoa Show (Faalelegapepe) The Government continues to acknowledge the role of the women and in particular mothers as providers of families and will therefore raise the annual provision for the Ie Samoa showcase to $1million so that more monies are distributed to women’s committees of each village to assist their families.

22. One Government Grant provision increased Government’s annual assistance to schools has also been increased up to $18million to assist schools in continuing to provide remote education services to the children of Samoa.

23. Monthly Pension increased by $15 As previously mentioned, the monthly pension for the country’s senior citizens will now be increased by $15 from $145 a month to $160.

24. Frontline Workers’ Risk Benefits All frontline workers’ of Government will have access to this benefit should they become infected with the COVID19 in the line of duty. This benefit will provide a year’s worth of salaries to the family of the frontline worker should they be affected;

25. Construction and upgrade of Rural Hospitals including Physician Quarters. In line with the Government’s assistance to revive the relocation of medical personnel to district hospitals, the Government will endeavor to refurbish clinics and staff quarters.” Parliament is now in recess and will return to session in early June to review the Budget Estimates should needs to be approved into law before July 1st.

