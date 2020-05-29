Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,887 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Lee Appoints Kristi Davis to Tennessee Court of Appeals

Thursday, May 28, 2020 | 04:30pm

Nashville, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Kristi M. Davis to the Tennessee Court of Appeals, Eastern Grand Division to fill the Honorable Charles D. Susano Jr.’s vacancy.

“Kristi Davis has an extensive background in civil cases as both an attorney and judge, and she will be an exceptional addition to the Court of Appeals,” said Gov. Lee. “I’m grateful for her willingness to serve and am proud to appoint her to this important position.”

Davis has served as Knox County Circuit Court Judge since 2014 and served as Presiding Judge for the Sixth Judicial District in 2018-2019. Prior to serving as a judge, she served as an attorney for Hodges, Doughty, & Carson, PLLC and clerked for Judge Joseph M. Tipton on the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals. Davis earned her J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law magna cum laude and her B.S. from the University of Tennessee cum laude.

You just read:

Gov. Lee Appoints Kristi Davis to Tennessee Court of Appeals

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.