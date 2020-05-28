AAR named to “Best of the Best 2020 – Top Veteran-Friendly Companies” by U.S. Veterans Magazine

/EIN News/ -- Wood Dale, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading independent provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, has been named to the “Best of the Best 2020 – Top Veteran-Friendly Companies” list by U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM).

USVM polled hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies for this year’s Best of the Best evaluations. The award recognizes the top U.S. companies actively recruiting and providing a rewarding work culture for veterans, transitioning service members, disabled veterans and military spouses.

“AAR is honored to be recognized as a Top Veteran-Friendly Company,” said John Cooper, AAR SVP of Global Government & Defense. “Our military veterans, who comprise 24% of AAR’s U.S.-based workforce, are an integral part of what makes AAR strong. We are very proud of our team and committed to supporting our veterans in hiring practices, corporate social responsibility and employee recognition.”

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company that employs in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems and Composite Manufacturing operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

About U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM)

The mission of the U.S. Veterans Magazine (USVM) is simple: open up immediate, lucrative employment, business and supplier opportunities for veterans, transitioning service members, disabled veterans, and veteran business owners within the federal government, as well as corporate America. In turn, we link companies and government entities to qualified career and business candidates from the ranks of the nation’s veterans. We provide the latest, most important veteran news, covering virtually every industry, business and profession. This includes up-to-date statistics on workforce diversity, as well as business-to-business trends. We offer both recruitment and business opportunities, along with accurate, timely conferences and event calendars. And, just as importantly, we spotlight inspiring role models and notable mentors. USVM is a WBENC and DOBE-certified company. For further information please call (855) 411-USVM (8786) or visit us online at www.usveteransmagazine.com.

