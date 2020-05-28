Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FWC needs your input on future management of the flounder fishery

FWC will be holding two virtual flounder workshops to gather public input about management of the flounder fishery. A stock status update suggests that the flounder fishery statewide has been in a general declining trend in recent years and is likely overfished and undergoing overfishing on the Atlantic coast of Florida. 

These workshops will start at 6 p.m., EDT on June 2 and June 4. Connect to the meeting by going to FWC.adobeconnect.com/mfm. A number to call into will be on the screen once you are logged into Adobe Connect.

If you can’t attend one of the virtual workshops, you can also view this video workshop presentation

Submit comments online

Potential regulation changes

  • Reduce recreational bag limit from 10 to five fish per person.
  • Increase minimum size limit from 12 inches to 14 inches (recreational and commercial).
  • Establish a November closure (recreational and commercial).
  • Establish a commercial vessel limit of 150 flounder when using allowable gear.
  • Extend allFWC flounder regulations into federal waters.

