New Artist Damon Releases Prompt Debut Song, Hustle with a Purpose
Hustle with a Purpose is Available Now on All Major PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Damon, new uplifting artist, releases his debut song, “Hustle with a Purpose.”
When he’s not creating inspirational dance music, Damon is a healthcare worker. Damon created “Hustle with a Purpose” with his recent struggles relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and hopes to spread some light in a dark time.
In an effort to shine even more light on a difficult situation, Damon has created a scholarship associated with the song. To enter, participants must post their own creative dance video to the new song, “Hustle with a Purpose” on Instagram or Facebook using “#classof2020hustle” and tag the school they’re graduating from. Participants must be seniors graduating from either high school or college; the prize money will go towards tuition or paying off student loans.
For those not graduating but want to join in on the fun, post a video on Facebook or Instagram using “#hustlewithapurpose” to be entered to win a chance to be in Damon’s next video.
Damon was excited to include his family on the project, saying “especially my nieces, I wanted to teach them the importance of giving back to their community. I also wanted them to know education is about more than what you learn in the classroom; it’s the things you do outside the classroom are just as important.”
“Hustle with a Purpose” is available now on all major platforms. Follow Damon on Instagram for more information.
About Damon
Damon is currently a health care professional in Washington, D.C. While he participated in various theatre productions throughout high school and college, he had never made his own music until his debut single, “Hustle with a Purpose,” was created.
