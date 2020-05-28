Governor, adjutant general extend condolences for loss of police officer who served in ND National Guard

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum and Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard, extended their condolences today after the Grand Forks Police Department identified the officer killed Wednesday while responding to a shooting incident at an apartment building as Cody Holte, 29, who also served as a First Lieutenant in the North Dakota Army National Guard.

“Our entire state mourns with Officer Holte’s wife, young son and the rest of the Holte family. Officer Holte also leaves behind his brothers and sisters in the law enforcement community and the North Dakota National Guard who grieve deeply with his family,” said Burgum, who as governor serves as the Guard’s commander-in-chief. “Officer Holte served his community, his state and his country with honor, grit and unwavering courage, right up through his final moments as he risked his life to protect the citizens of Grand Forks. We know his family will be tightly wrapped in the supportive arms of Cody’s fellow law enforcement officers and National Guard members. While we can never repay Officer Holte for his incredible service and sacrifice, we can honor his memory by supporting his loved ones and the families of all of our men and women in uniform who make the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.”

A native of Hendrum, Minn., Holte enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2010. He was commissioned as an officer in the North Dakota Army National Guard in 2015, serving as commander of Detachment 2 of the 815th Engineer Company based in Lisbon

"On May 27 our state lost one of its finest, when Officer Cody Holte of the Grand Forks police department was killed in the line of duty," Dohrmann said. "Officer Holte was also a First Lieutenant in the North Dakota Army National Guard. Cody dedicated his life to serving his community, state and nation, always putting the needs of his Soldiers and the citizens he served above his own. On behalf of all the Soldiers and Airmen of the North Dakota National Guard, Becky and I extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, son, parents and loved ones.”

In accordance with Governor’s Office policy, the United States and North Dakota flags will be flown at half-staff from dawn to dusk as a sign of respect and honor on the day of the fallen officer’s interment. A formal flag directive will be issued when arrangements are set.