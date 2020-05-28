Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Salem Man, an Illinois Police Officer, Arrested and Charged with Possession of Child Pornography

SALEM, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force today announced that Mark A. Paglini, a police officer in Illinois, has been arrested and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

 

On May 27, 2020 law enforcement executed a search warrant at Mr. Paglini’s residence in Salem, Wis.  Mr. Paglini was later arrested and booked in the Kenosha County Jail. A booking photo of Mr. Paglini is attached.

 

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Paglini is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

 

This investigation is led by the ICAC Task Force at DOJ, with assistance from U.S. Department of Homeland Security - Homeland Security Investigations, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, Ontario Provincial Police, Tower Lakes Police Department (Illinois), Prairie Grove Police Department (Illinois) and Lake County Sheriff’s Office (Illinois).

 

A criminal complaint is available on request.

 

