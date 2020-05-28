Work to Start Soon to Preserve Interstate 79 Bridges in Erie County

​A project to preserve six bridges along Interstate 79 McKean Township, Erie County is expected to start soon.

The project will include installing plug dams on six bridges, three northbound and three southbound on Interstate 79, two each over Van Camp Road, Elk Creek, and the Interstate 90 interchange. The work is being done in connection with an interstate preservation project that started in that area in 2018.

The project will require daytime lane restrictions at the bridges during active work times. Drivers should be alert for changing traffic patterns.

Construction is expected to begin June 1, 2020, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed in four weeks.

The contractor is Lindy Paving, Inc. of Union City, PA.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

