Southbound Route 28 Ramp to I-579 Veterans Bridge Inspection Friday and Saturday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the southbound Route 28 ramp to I-579 Veterans Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Friday and Saturday, May 29-30 weather permitting.

Single-lane and shoulder restrictions will occur as needed on the ramp from southbound 28 to the I-579 Veterans Bridge exit (Exit 1A) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Crews from the Mackin Engineering Company and Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the inspection work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

