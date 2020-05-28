Northampton County: Long Term Lane Restriction Starts Saturday on US 22 West

County: Northampton Municipality: Bethlehem and Palmer townships Road name: US 22 West Between: 25th Street and PA 191 Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: 24 Hours

Restriction: A long-term (24-hour a day) lane restriction will be in place on US 22 west starting Saturday (May 30) at 5 PM and lasting approximately one month. Expect significant delays and use caution driving through the work zone.

Through traffic on US 22 west should consider using Interstate 78 west as an alternate route.

Start date: 5/30/20 Est completion date: 6/30/20 Will rain cause delays? Yes

Work on this section of US 22 includes milling, concrete patching, paving, joint cleaning and sealing, new pavement markings, and guide rail updates. The project also includes milling, patching and paving all ramps at the US 22 and PA 33 interchange.

The contractor is working first on US 22 west, then will move to US 22 east followed by the ramps at the US 22 and PA 33 interchange. Updates will be provided whenever traffic pattern schedules change.

Richard E. Pierson Construction Co., Inc. of Woodstown, PA is the general contractor on the $6,664,968 project that began May 8 and is anticipated to be complete in October.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov.

