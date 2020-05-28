Revol Greens Joins The Movement to Build The World’s Safest Food Supply Chain Adopting The Free iTrade Traceability Campaign

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Calif., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revol Greens is the latest customer to pick up the food safety mantle and join iTrade’s iTracefresh program. As the leading global provider of supply chain software for the food and beverage industry, iTrade is pioneering efforts to build the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, it has removed all barriers to adoption, offering the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier’s, or indeed any buyer’s, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge.

“At Revol Greens, we pride ourselves on providing our customers only the freshest, highest-quality produce. iTrade’s free traceability offer builds on those values and allows us to grow our business with buyers, adapting to new traceability requirements quickly and easily,” comments Brendon Krieg, VP of Sales at Revol Greens.

In addition to protecting a supplier’s brands during recalls and enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility, iTrade’s traceability solutions help grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a major industry buyer showed that suppliers adopting iTrade traceability increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period.

“The world would be a better place if everyone knew where their food came from,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “Whether you’re a small, family farm or a large, enterprise operation, we want to make food safety and traceability accessible to everyone. We are happy to have Revol Greens join us in creating the world’s safest food supply chain and grow their business in the process.”

“Clean and Green” is the mantra at Revol Greens . They grow in a unique, sustainable greenhouse designed to produce the safest, cleanest, and freshest lettuce and greens available year-round. Because of their Clean and Green process, Revol Greens’ lettuce and greens remain fresh longer, taste better, and do not require rinsing or washing. Their mouth-watering lettuce is grown locally and sustainably without the use of pesticides, herbicides or other harsh chemicals, and all of their greens are Minnesota-grown 365 days a year.

Suppliers interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite and enjoying the first year, free of charge, should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/ . The promotional package includes two of iTrade ’s products: its Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) case labeling solution, and its Palletized Advanced Ship Notice (ASN) solution, Transit. Qualifying suppliers may also receive the free field kit hardware package that includes a printer, two mobile devices, and 10,000 labels to help them get started on iTracefresh.

Contact:

Bryn McFadden

925-660-1100

inquiries@itradenetwork.com