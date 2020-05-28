Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Third Quarter and Year-To-Date Operating Results for Fiscal 2020
/EIN News/ -- ISSAQUAH, Wash., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the third quarter (12 weeks) and the first 36 weeks of fiscal 2020, ended May 10, 2020.
Net sales for the quarter increased 7.3 percent, to $36.45 billion from $33.96 billion last year. Net sales for the first 36 weeks increased 7.8 percent, to $110.94 billion from $102.90 billion last year.
Comparable sales for the third quarter fiscal 2020 were as follows:
|12 Weeks
|12 Weeks
|36 Weeks
|36 Weeks
|Adjusted*
|Adjusted*
|U.S.
|5.9%
|8.0%
|6.6%
|7.1%
|Canada
|-2.5%
|3.0%
|3.1%
|5.0%
|Other International
|6.2%
|12.2%
|5.7%
|7.9%
|Total Company
|4.8%
|7.8%
|6.0%
|6.9%
|E-commerce
|64.5%
|66.1%
|31.8%
|32.3%
*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.
Reported net income for the third quarter was $838 million, or $1.89 per share, which was negatively impacted by $283 million pretax, or 47 cents per diluted share, from incremental wage and sanitation costs related to COVID-19. Last year's reported third quarter net income was $906 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, which included the benefit of a non-recurring tax item of $73 million, or 16 cents per share.
Net income for the first 36 weeks was $2.61 billion, or $5.89 per diluted share, compared to $2.56 billion, or $5.79 per diluted share, last year.
Costco currently operates 787 warehouses, including 547 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 100 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 26 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 12 in Australia, two in Spain, and one each in Iceland, France, and China. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.
A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, May 28, 2020, and is available via a webcast on www.costco.com (click on Investor Relations and “Play Webcast”).
Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, COVID-19 related factors and challenges, including among others, the duration of the pandemic, the unknown long-term economic impacts, reduced customer shopping due to illness, travel restrictions or financial hardship, shifts in demand away from discretionary or higher-priced products, reduced workforce due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates, temporary store closures due to reduced workforces or government mandates, or supply-chain disruptions, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law.
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)
|12 Weeks Ended
|36 Weeks Ended
|May 10, 2020
|May 12, 2019
|May 10, 2020
|May 12, 2019
|REVENUE
|Net sales
|$
|36,451
|$
|33,964
|$
|110,943
|$
|102,903
|Membership fees
|815
|776
|2,435
|2,302
|Total revenue
|37,266
|34,740
|113,378
|105,205
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|Merchandise costs
|32,249
|30,233
|98,538
|91,576
|Selling, general and administrative
|3,830
|3,371
|11,305
|10,310
|Preopening expenses
|8
|14
|29
|45
|Operating income
|1,179
|1,122
|3,506
|3,274
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|Interest expense
|(37
|)
|(35
|)
|(109
|)
|(105
|)
|Interest income and other, net
|21
|36
|101
|104
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|1,163
|1,123
|3,498
|3,273
|Provision for income taxes
|311
|207
|843
|679
|Net income including noncontrolling interests
|852
|916
|2,655
|2,594
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(14
|)
|(10
|)
|(42
|)
|(32
|)
|NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO
|$
|838
|$
|906
|$
|2,613
|$
|2,562
|NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO:
|Basic
|$
|1.90
|$
|2.06
|$
|5.91
|$
|5.83
|Diluted
|$
|1.89
|$
|2.05
|$
|5.89
|$
|5.79
|Shares used in calculation (000’s):
|Basic
|442,322
|439,859
|442,054
|439,767
|Diluted
|443,855
|442,642
|443,754
|442,565
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in millions, except par value and share data) (unaudited)
|
Subject to Reclassification
|May 10, 2020
|September 1, 2019
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|10,826
|$
|8,384
|Short-term investments
|948
|1,060
|Receivables, net
|1,507
|1,535
|Merchandise inventories
|11,010
|11,395
|Other current assets
|963
|1,111
|Total current assets
|25,254
|23,485
|PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT
|Land
|6,684
|6,417
|Buildings and improvements
|17,800
|17,136
|Equipment and fixtures
|8,549
|7,801
|Construction in progress
|1,073
|1,272
|Accumulated depreciation and amortization
|(12,579
|)
|(11,736
|)
|Net property and equipment
|21,527
|20,890
|OTHER ASSETS
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|2,749
|—
|Other long-term assets
|2,202
|1,025
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|51,732
|$
|45,400
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable
|$
|10,813
|$
|11,679
|Accrued salaries and benefits
|3,246
|3,176
|Accrued member rewards
|1,331
|1,180
|Deferred membership fees
|1,832
|1,711
|Current portion of long-term debt
|1,497
|1,699
|Other current liabilities
|4,060
|3,792
|Total current liabilities
|22,779
|23,237
|OTHER LIABILITIES
|Long-term debt, excluding current portion
|7,598
|5,124
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|2,535
|—
|Other long-term liabilities
|1,617
|1,455
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|34,529
|29,816
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|EQUITY
|Preferred stock $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
|—
|—
|Common stock $0.01 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 441,523,000 and 439,625,000 shares issued and outstanding
|4
|4
|Additional paid-in capital
|6,593
|6,417
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,678
|)
|(1,436
|)
|Retained earnings
|11,883
|10,258
|Total Costco stockholders’ equity
|16,802
|15,243
|Noncontrolling interests
|401
|341
|TOTAL EQUITY
|17,203
|15,584
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|51,732
|$
|45,400