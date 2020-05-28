Ooma to Present during the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference, June 10, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, will be participating in the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference, which is being held virtually June 9-11.



Ooma CEO Eric Stang and CFO Ravi Narula are scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 10 at 4:40 p.m. Central time. The presentation will be webcast as live audio and available for replay from the Events & Presentation page of the Investor Relations section of Ooma’s website, www.ooma.com.

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with their mobile devices. Ooma’s innovative smart security solution delivers a range of wireless security sensors that make it easy for anyone to protect their home. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

