Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,841 in the last 365 days.

Cardlytics to Present at the Bank of America 2020 Global Technology Conference and the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc., (NASDAQ: CDLX), a purchase intelligence platform that makes marketing more relevant and measurable, today announced it will present at two upcoming conferences: the Bank of America 2020 Global Technology Conference and the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference.

  • Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Lynne Laube, will present at the Bank of America Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time and will be webcast live.
     
  • Ms. Laube will present at the William Blair Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time and will be webcast live.

A live audio webcast of each event will be available on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/. After the events, an archive of the webcasts will also be available for a limited time on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website.

About Cardlytics
Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) uses purchase intelligence to make marketing more relevant and measurable. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.

Contacts:

Public Relations:
ICR
cardlyticspr@icrinc.com

Investor Relations:
William Maina
ICR, Inc.
(646) 277-1236
ir@cardlytics.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Cardlytics to Present at the Bank of America 2020 Global Technology Conference and the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.