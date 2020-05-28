Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
COVID-19 Cluster Related to Northeast Mississippi Funeral

Jackson – Today the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting a cluster of COVID-19 infections related to a recent funeral in Northeast Mississippi.

The funeral and after-service gathering were held on May 17, 2020, in the city of Baldwyn (located in Lee and Prentiss counties) and were attended by approximately 100 people.

To date, at least 7 COVID-19 cases in Mississippi and at least two cases in out-of-state residents have been identified in individuals who attended the event. Several other potential cases are under investigation.

Individuals who attended the graveside service on May 17 at 1 p.m. and the after-service gathering from 2-6:30 p.m. are advised to monitor for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath.)

If symptoms develop, they should immediately isolate themselves and contact their healthcare provider.

Gatherings of individuals, including funerals, weddings or other events, pose a risk of spreading the virus if appropriate precautions are not in place. Cloth masks and social distancing of 6 feet or greater are recommended in public settings, especially in group settings, and gatherings should be limited to groups of 20 outdoors and groups of 10 indoors.

For more information on the latest COVID-19 guidance and case updates visit the MSDH website at HealthyMS.com/covid-19.

