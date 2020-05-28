Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
10 cases that could change how the Supreme Court looks at the Second Amendment

CNN

The Supreme Court's solid conservative majority could soon choose to take up its first major Second Amendment case in nearly a decade, positioning the court to override state laws established to limit the availability and accessibility of some firearms and when they can be carried in public.

There are 10 cases waiting before the justices, and it only takes the agreement of four of the nine justices to vote to hear a case -- a low hurdle for the right-leaning Supreme Court seemingly eager to make a broad Second Amendment ruling.

Last month, Justice Brett Kavanaugh expressed his concern that lower courts have been thumbing their noses at Supreme Court precedent on the Second Amendment.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/26/politics/supreme-court-second-amendment/index.html

