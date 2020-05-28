U.S. 422 West Lane Closure This Weekend, Next Week for Construction in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – Westbound U.S. 422 will be reduced to a single lane this weekend and next week between Township Line Road and Airport Road for roadway patching and bridge repair under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair seven structures along a five-mile section of U.S. 422 between the Royersford/Trappe and Sanatoga interchanges in Limerick and Lower Pottsgrove townships, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

From 7:00 PM Friday, May 29, to 2:00 PM Monday, June 1, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound U.S. 422 between Township Line Road and Airport Road;

Monday, June 1, through Friday, June 5, from 7:00 PM to 2:00 PM the following afternoon, a right or left lane closure is scheduled on westbound U.S. 422; and

From 7:00 PM Friday, June 5, to 2:00 PM Monday, June 8, a left lane closure is scheduled on westbound U.S. 422.

In addition, single lane closures will be in place next week on Airport Road and Country Club Road in Limerick Township for bridge reconstruction.

The work schedule is:

Wednesday, June 3, and Thursday, June 4, from 6:00 AM to 5:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Airport Road between Lightcap Road and Commerce Court; and

Thursday, June 4, through Saturday, June 6, from 6:00 AM to 5:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Country Club Road between Reifsnyder Road and Eagle Drive.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling in the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Under this two-year improvement project, PennDOT’s contractor will mill, overlay and rehabilitate existing U.S. 422 pavement; perform bridge deck repairs, concrete and joint patching, sealing and drainage improvements; install new guide rail and rumble strips; and repair or replace damaged traffic signs along the corridor.

H & K Group Inc. of Skippack, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $19.1 million project which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. The entire project is expected to be completed in summer 2021. For information, visit www.422improvements.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

