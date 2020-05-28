SCDOR REMINDER: COVID-19 RELATED TAX RELIEF DUE DATES APPROACHING

Page Content

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) reminds taxpayers that some tax return and payment due dates are approaching.

State taxes due June 1, 2020:

As part of the tax relief offered by the SCDOR, certain tax returns and payments originally due April 1 – June 1 are now due June 1, 2020. This includes South Carolina Sales and Use Tax, Admissions Tax, Withholding Tax, and other taxes administered by the SCDOR. Penalty and interest will not be charged if payment is made by June 1. The SCDOR automatically applied this tax relief to all applicable returns and payments; you did not need to take additional action to receive this tax relief.

Visit MyDORWAY, the SCDOR's free online tax system, at MyDORWAY.dor.sc.gov , to securely manage your South Carolina business taxes from a smartphone or computer.

Income Taxes:

The SCDOR aligned with the IRS and extended the filing and payment due date for Income Taxes due April 1 – July 15 to July 15, 2020. This includes Individual Income Taxes originally due April 15 and estimated payments originally due June 15.

Consider filing your Individual Income Taxes electronically, which is safer and faster. Visit dor.sc.gov/iit-filing to learn more. After you file, check your refund status online at dor.sc.gov/refund

Coin Operated Devices:

The due date to pay and renew Coin Operated Devices biennial and owner/operator licenses that expire May 31, 2020 has been extended to July 31, 2020. Learn more in Information Letter 20-9

Nexus and Income Tax Withholding requirements for employers:

If you have employees temporarily working remotely in South Carolina or outside of South Carolina, review Information Letter 20-11 for more information on how temporary remote working due to COVID-19 impacts employer withholding. The SCDOR will not use changes solely in an employee’s temporary work location due to the remote work requirements arising from, or during, the COVID-19 relief period (March 13, 2020 – September 30, 2020) as a basis for establishing nexus (including for Public Law 86-272 purposes) or altering apportionment of income. Learn more in Information Letter 20-11

Alcohol Beverage Licensing Local Option Permits extended:

If a business had a valid Local Option Permit between March 18 and May 11, the SCDOR will automatically extend the permit to include up to eight consecutive Sundays.

If the permit expired during this timeframe, the permit holder will receive a Temporary Local Option Permit beginning May 24 with instructions to post alongside their Liquor by The Drink License.

If the permit has not expired, the SCDOR will send the permit holder a Temporary Local Option Permit extending the expiration date of their current permit. The Temporary Local Option Permit must be posted alongside their current Liquor by The Drink License.

SCDOR resources are available for taxpayers during this period of social distancing:

The SCDOR is currently open and ready to assist customers. Visit dor.sc.gov/emergencies for more information about service hours, available online services, and how the SCDOR is responding to COVID-19.

Help protect yourself and prevent the spread of COVID-19 by calling or emailing the SCDOR instead of visiting in person. Find phone numbers and email addresses at dor.sc.gov/contact

SCDOR offices in Columbia, Charleston, Florence, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, and Rock Hill are closed Mondays and Fridays .

. SCDOR satellite offices in Bennettsville, Dillon, Georgetown, Kingstree, Orangeburg, and Sumter are currently closed.

Visit IRS.gov for federal tax relief information.