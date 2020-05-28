SCDOR REMINDER: COVID-19 RELATED TAX RELIEF DUE DATES APPROACHING
The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) reminds taxpayers that some tax return and payment due dates are approaching.
State taxes due June 1, 2020:
As part of the tax relief offered by the SCDOR, certain tax returns and payments originally due April 1 – June 1 are now due June 1, 2020. This includes South Carolina Sales and Use Tax, Admissions Tax, Withholding Tax, and other taxes administered by the SCDOR. Penalty and interest will not be charged if payment is made by June 1. The SCDOR automatically applied this tax relief to all applicable returns and payments; you did not need to take additional action to receive this tax relief.
Income Taxes:
The SCDOR aligned with the IRS and extended the filing and payment due date for Income Taxes due April 1 – July 15 to July 15, 2020. This includes Individual Income Taxes originally due April 15 and estimated payments originally due June 15.
Coin Operated Devices:
Nexus and Income Tax Withholding requirements for employers:
Alcohol Beverage Licensing Local Option Permits extended:
If a business had a valid Local Option Permit between March 18 and May 11, the SCDOR will automatically extend the permit to include up to eight consecutive Sundays.
- If the permit expired during this timeframe, the permit holder will receive a Temporary Local Option Permit beginning May 24 with instructions to post alongside their Liquor by The Drink License.
- If the permit has not expired, the SCDOR will send the permit holder a Temporary Local Option Permit extending the expiration date of their current permit. The Temporary Local Option Permit must be posted alongside their current Liquor by The Drink License.
SCDOR resources are available for taxpayers during this period of social distancing:
- SCDOR offices in Columbia, Charleston, Florence, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, and Rock Hill are closed Mondays and Fridays.
- SCDOR satellite offices in Bennettsville, Dillon, Georgetown, Kingstree, Orangeburg, and Sumter are currently closed.