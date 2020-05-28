Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,809 in the last 365 days.

New Zealand Shares COVID-19 Approach with Lt. Governor's International Economic Ambassadors

Office Activity Update

Gail Huff-Brown, wife of the United States Ambassador to New Zealand, joined Lt. Governor McKee and his International Economic Ambassadors to share updates on how New Zealand is handling the virus and the country's plans to begin reopening. The discussion included testing, reopening restaurants, schools and small businesses and a robust country-wide mental health strategy. With only 21 deaths, New Zealand, which has a population of 5 million, was very aggressive in its shut down efforts.

Launched last year by the Lt. Governor, the International Economic Ambassador Initiative is a volunteer program that invites Rhode Islanders to use their international networks to help attract investment and create economic opportunity in the state. During the pandemic, the International Economic Ambassadors have met virtually with leaders from several countries to hear about COVID-19 strategies.

You just read:

New Zealand Shares COVID-19 Approach with Lt. Governor's International Economic Ambassadors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.