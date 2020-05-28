New Zealand Shares COVID-19 Approach with Lt. Governor's International Economic Ambassadors

Office Activity Update

Gail Huff-Brown, wife of the United States Ambassador to New Zealand, joined Lt. Governor McKee and his International Economic Ambassadors to share updates on how New Zealand is handling the virus and the country's plans to begin reopening. The discussion included testing, reopening restaurants, schools and small businesses and a robust country-wide mental health strategy. With only 21 deaths, New Zealand, which has a population of 5 million, was very aggressive in its shut down efforts.

Launched last year by the Lt. Governor, the International Economic Ambassador Initiative is a volunteer program that invites Rhode Islanders to use their international networks to help attract investment and create economic opportunity in the state. During the pandemic, the International Economic Ambassadors have met virtually with leaders from several countries to hear about COVID-19 strategies.