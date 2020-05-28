Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lt. Governor McKee Visits Small Fitness Business to See Reopening Preparation Firsthand

May 27, 2020 - Office Activity Update

Following the announcement of Phase 2 reopening guidelines for gyms and fitness centers in Rhode Island, Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee today visited No Risk Cross Fit, a small fitness center in Smithfield.

Lt. Governor McKee met with owners Judah Boulet and Tyler Gargano to observe firsthand how small fitness businesses are executing their safety plans and adapting to state regulation in preparation for reopening on June 1. Boulet and Gargano showed the Lt. Governor many of the safety measures they have implemented, including how they marked off the gym floor in 14 foot squares to allow for proper distancing during workouts.

Boulet previously participated in several of the Lt. Governor's virtual small business town hall meetings to highlight the concerns and needs of the fitness business community when it came to navigating the pandemic and preparing for reopening.

Lt. Governor McKee Visits Small Fitness Business to See Reopening Preparation Firsthand

