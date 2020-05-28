Lt. Gov. McKee Conducts Virtual Roundtable Discussion with Newport Rotary Club

April 21, 2020 - Office Activity Update

Lt. Governor Dan McKee participated in a roundtable discussion via Zoom with members of the Newport Rotary Club on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Avrim Dorfman, Newport Rotary President, previously invited the Lt. Governor to attend the Rotary luncheon meeting in Newport to discuss the initiatives of his office. However, due to COVID-19, the meeting was held virtually.

The Lt. Governor discussed the impact of COVID-19 on local small business in Rhode Island and inquired as to how Newport small business were coping with the closures caused by the pandemic. He discussed the proactive measures his office is taking to become a resource for struggling small businesses. He also highlighted his twice-weekly conference call series that began in late March to provide an opportunity for a dialogue among the Small Business Administration, Department of Labor and Training, Department of Business Regulation and small business owners.