Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,811 in the last 365 days.

Lt. Gov. McKee Conducts Virtual Roundtable Discussion with Newport Rotary Club

April 21, 2020 - Office Activity Update

Lt. Governor Dan McKee participated in a roundtable discussion via Zoom with members of the Newport Rotary Club on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Avrim Dorfman, Newport Rotary President, previously invited the Lt. Governor to attend the Rotary luncheon meeting in Newport to discuss the initiatives of his office. However, due to COVID-19, the meeting was held virtually.

The Lt. Governor discussed the impact of COVID-19 on local small business in Rhode Island and inquired as to how Newport small business were coping with the closures caused by the pandemic. He discussed the proactive measures his office is taking to become a resource for struggling small businesses. He also highlighted his twice-weekly conference call series that began in late March to provide an opportunity for a dialogue among the Small Business Administration, Department of Labor and Training, Department of Business Regulation and small business owners.

You just read:

Lt. Gov. McKee Conducts Virtual Roundtable Discussion with Newport Rotary Club

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.