Lt. Gov. McKee Conducts Virtual Roundtable Discussion with Providence Rotary Club

May 11, 2020 - Office Activity Update

Lt. Governor Dan McKee participated in a roundtable discussion via Zoom with members of the Providence Rotary Club on Monday, May 11, 2020. The Providence Rotary Club meets weekly and previously invited the Lt. Governor to attend their in-person meeting as a guest presenter. Due to COVID-19, the meeting was held virtually to ensure the health and safety of participants.

The Lt. Governor discussed the impact of COVID-19 on local small business. He also highlighted the proactive measures his office is taking to become a resource for struggling small business owners. Small business owners participating in the meeting were encouraged to listen to and ask questions during one of the Lt. Governor's twice-weekly small business conference calls.

