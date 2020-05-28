Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lt. Governor Engages Israeli Health Minister on COVID-19 Reopening Strategies

Lt. Governor Dan McKee and his coalition of International Economic Ambassadors, held a virtual meeting with Israeli Minister of Health Asher Salmon to discuss Israel's strategies for shutting down and reopening the country during COVID-19. The meeting was organized through the efforts of Avi Nevel, President and CEO of the Rhode Island Israel Collaborative who serves as an International Economic Ambassador through the Lt. Governor's Office.

In addition to the health implications of reopening, the Minister provided information on school and small business reopening and the challenges Israel is facing. Ideas were exchanged and a follow up meeting was scheduled to discuss further.

Launched by the Lt. Governor last year, the International Economic Ambassador program is a volunteer initiative that invites Rhode Islanders to use their international networks to help attract investment and create economic opportunity in the state.

