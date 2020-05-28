Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,812 in the last 365 days.

BOX CULVERT INSTALLATION EAST OF NISLAND

For Immediate Release:  Friday, May 22, 2020 Contact: Matt Church, 605-892-2872

 

NISLAND, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says work is starting today, May 22, on Highway 212 four miles east of Nisland over Owl Creek. 

Work on the project includes demolition of the existing bridge, installation of a precast reinforced concrete box culvert, approach grading, and asphalt surfacing. 

A traffic diversion will be constructed to carry traffic through the project. Motorists are asked to slow down in work zones and be prepared for suddenly slowing and stopped traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the roadway. 

The prime contractor on this $4 million project is Martin Construction, Inc. from Dickinson, North Dakota. 

The overall completion date for the project is Nov. 13, 2020. 

Complete road construction information can be found at www.safetravelusa.com/sd or by dialing 511.

 

- 30 -

You just read:

BOX CULVERT INSTALLATION EAST OF NISLAND

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.