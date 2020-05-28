BOX CULVERT INSTALLATION EAST OF NISLAND

For Immediate Release: Friday, May 22, 2020 Contact: Matt Church, 605-892-2872

NISLAND, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says work is starting today, May 22, on Highway 212 four miles east of Nisland over Owl Creek.

Work on the project includes demolition of the existing bridge, installation of a precast reinforced concrete box culvert, approach grading, and asphalt surfacing.

A traffic diversion will be constructed to carry traffic through the project. Motorists are asked to slow down in work zones and be prepared for suddenly slowing and stopped traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the roadway.

The prime contractor on this $4 million project is Martin Construction, Inc. from Dickinson, North Dakota.

The overall completion date for the project is Nov. 13, 2020.

Complete road construction information can be found at www.safetravelusa.com/sd or by dialing 511.

