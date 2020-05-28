TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, May 28 – June 3, 2020

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body.

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Bridge Repair on SR 249 at MM 26

· From now through July 2020, The roadway will be reduced to one lane, controlled by a temporary signal, for full depth deck repairs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Interstate 440 Reconstruction

· Nightly, 9PM-5AM, There will be intermittent ramp closures at Nolensville Pike, Murphy Road, West End Avenue, Hillsboro Pike, and I-65 for phase 2 ramp construction. Detours will be in place.

· Nightly, 9PM-5AM, There will be a right lane closure on SR-1; West End Ave northbound between Elmington Ave and I-440 for concrete flatwork and detour removals. There will be a right shoulder closure on EB I-440 from Nolensville Pike to I-24, I-24 On and Off Ramps, and I-40 On and Off Ramps for roadway lighting. There will also be rolling roadblocks as needed for sign installation.

· From now through August 2020, I-440 will be restricted to two travel lanes in each direction from 5AM-9PM and one travel lane in each direction from 9PM-5AM.

· Friday, May 29 at 8PM through Monday, June 1 at 6AM, The ramp from I-440 eastbound to I-65 southbound will be closed for concrete pavement replacement (weather permitting). Detours will be in place.

· Friday, May 29 at 8PM through Monday, June 1, at 6AM, The ramp from I-65 southbound to I-440 westbound will be closed for concrete replacement (weather permitting). Detours will be in place

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 Interchange Improvements at Hickory Hollow

· From now through August 2020 – The entrance ramp to I-24 westbound from Hickory Hollow Parkway (MM 60) will be closed for ramp reconstruction.

· Nightly excluding Saturdays starting Friday, May 29, 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions from Bell Road to Old Hickory Blvd for relocating portable barrier rail and restriping.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Construction of Pedestrian Facilities on U.S. 70S (SR 1) from SR 251 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (LM 7.85) to Erin Lane (LM 8.30)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

DAVIDSON AND RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures between MM 53 to MM 69 westbound to preform boring operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, The signal and sidewalk modifications on Nolensville Rd from Edmonson Pike (LM 6.85) to Concord Road (LM 18.530

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a temporary lane closure on Nolensville Rd at Paragon Mills, Harding Place, and Edmonson Pike for replacing traffic signal heads and signs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for clearing/grubbing and construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Attenuator Repair on SR 254

· Nightly 10PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on SR 254 (Bell Road under I-24) for attenuator replacement.

DAVIDSON and RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

· Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 between MM 55-80 for tree clearing and trimming.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Sidewalk Construction on SR 13

· Nightly, 10PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

MAURY COUNTY, Widening of Duplex Road from US 31 to Secluded Lane

· Daily, 9AM-3:30PM, There will be temporary lane closures on SR 247 for road widening.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, I-24 Resurfacing in Robertson County

· Nightly, 9PM-5AM There will be lane closures for resurfacing operations (MM 17-25).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, The construction of a sidewalk on SR 10 from Dejarnette Lane to Fairfax Drive

· Daily, 8AM-3:30PM, There will be a right lane closure in both directions to excavate for sidewalk. One to two lanes will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Overhead Sign Replacement on I-24

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM There will be alternating lane closures in both directions at MM 80 (New Salem Road) to pour median footer.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-24 between Rocky Fork Bridge and Davidson Co Line (MM65-67)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 westbound for bridge repairs.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, The construction of pedestrian facilities on SR10 from Dejarnette Lane to south of Fairfax Drive

· Daily, 8PM-3:30PM, There will be a right lane closure in both directions to excavate and install sidewalk. One to two lanes will remain open at all times.

SMITH COUNTY, Cordell Hull Bridge Repair

· Starting the week of May 25 through July 2020, The Cordell Hull Bridge (Old SR 25) will be closed for repairs. A signed detour will be in place.

SMITH COUNTY, The emergency slope stabilization on U.S. 70 (S.R. 24) near L.M. 12.95

· From now through July 2020, U.S. 70 (SR 24) is reduced to one 11' lane. Temporary traffic signal in place for traffic control.

SMITH COUNTY, High Friction Safety Improvements on SR 263

· Daily, 8AM-5PM, There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 263 for high friction safety improvements between LM 0-5.

STEWART COUNTY, SR 461 Resurfacing from SR 76 (LM 0.00) to the Woodlands Trace National Scenic Byway (LM 3.00)

· Daily, 8AM-3PM (Intersection Improvements at US 79 and SR 461), There will be temporary lane closures to install guardrail, endwalls, and signal foundations.

SUMNER COUNTY, New Interchange at I-65 and SR 109

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, I-65 will have intermittent ramp closures on the on and off ramps to SR 109. This is required to profile and seal concrete ramps.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Construction of Mack Hatcher NW Quadrant

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 between Front Street and Boyd Mill Ave for road widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Grading, Drainage, and Construction of a concrete box bridge, paving and signals on U.S. 431 (S.R. 106) at Murray Lane (L.M. 22.70)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on SR 106 for temporary striping to shift traffic and placement of barrier wall

WILSON COUNTY, I-40 Widening from SR 109 to I-840

· Daily, 12PM-2PM, There will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations.

WILSON COUNTY, Bridge Repair on SR 26 over Sinking Creek

· Through May 2020, SR 26 will be down to one 10' lane in each direction on the bridge over Sinking Creek. One lane will be open in each direction.

WILSON COUNTY, The repair of the bridges on U.S. 231 (S.R. 10) over Spring Creek (L.M. 19.48).

· From now through November 2020, US 231 (SR 10) will be down to one 11' lane in each direction for bridge work.

WILSON COUNTY, The resurfacing of SR-266 from Orgen Road to south of SR-265

Daily, 8AM-5PM, SR-266 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing activities (LM 0-10).

>>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on Hillsboro Road between Abbot Martin and Glen Echo for the construction of a bus lane.

SUMNER COUNTY

· Saturday, May 30, 11PM-7AM, There will be lane closures for milling and paving for WHUD Water relocation at 31E/Rockland Road intersection.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.