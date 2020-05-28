Community Association Services of Indiana Announces Jennifer Freeman As Branch President

/EIN News/ -- Carmel, IN, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Association Services of Indiana, an Associa® company, announces Jennifer Freeman as the new branch president.

Ms. Freeman joined Associa in 2012 as a community association manager, bringing with her several years of experience in the local multi-family housing industry. Ms. Freeman has served in a variety of positions, including director of management services, and most recently, as the branch’s vice president. As vice president, her duties included operational leadership and strategic planning, as well as overseeing, supervising, mentoring, and training a team of community association managers. As the new president, Ms. Freeman will focus on the branch’s day-to-day operations, business development, client growth and retention, employee education and training, and developing and maintaining strong relationships with clients, communities, and residents.

“Jennifer has been a valued member of the Associa family for more than eight years and has provided the highest level of service for our clients, residents, and communities,” stated Steve McKinley, senior vice president of operations, central region. “We are excited to see where her continued leadership, operational, and communication skills lead us as a branch and as a team.”

Ms. Freeman graduated from Ball State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Marketing. She has earned her Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision.

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com