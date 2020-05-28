Amarillo to host conference call and webcast on feasibility study results on June 4

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The senior management of Amarillo Gold Corporation (Amarillo or the Company) (TSXV: AGC, OTCQB: AGCBF) will host a webinar on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. ET. They will review the results of the feasibility study on the Company’s Posse Gold Project at its Mara Rosa Property in Goiás State, Brazil.



North American call-in number: 1-833-900-1839

International call-in number: 1-956-394-3586

Link to live webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4kgquzva

Amarillo plans to issue a news release containing the feasibility results on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, and post it on its website. The presentation slides will also be available under the investors/presentations tab. Amarillo’s website is www.amarillogold.com.

The Company will also file a technical report prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101 under its corporate profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) within 45 days of the news release and post the report on its website.

About Amarillo

Amarillo Gold Corporation is advancing two gold projects in Brazil. Both are in mining-friendly states and have excellent nearby infrastructure. The development stage Posse Gold Project on its Mara Rosa Property in Goiás State has received the main permit that provides social and environmental permission for mining. Work is underway on receiving the installation permit. The advanced exploration stage Lavras do Sul Project in Rio Grande do Sul State has more than 22 prospects centered on historic gold workings.

Amarillo Gold Corporation trades on the TSXV under the symbol AGC, and on the OTCQB under the symbol AGCBF.

