VA Resumes In-Person Compensation and Pension Exams at Select Locations

May 28, 2020

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced today it will resume in-person Compensation and Pension (C&P) exams in concert with the reopening of VA lead medical centers in select locations across the country.

VA Veterans Benefits Administration’s (VBA) contracted medical examination providers will immediately begin contacting Veterans in select locations with claims pending C&P exams to schedule exam appointments.

“Resuming C&P exams allows VA to continue delivering the benefits our Veterans have earned,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “We’re keeping the safety of Veterans and our medical providers as our highest priority and have put a robust set of measures in place to ensure medical providers can safely conduct these examinations.”

Safety measures include COVID-19 screening for Veterans and employees, physical distancing and appropriate personal protective equipment to include face coverings and gloves. VA is working closely with its medical providers to ensure the safety of Veterans and providers remains a top priority.

VA expects to start conducting in-person exams within the next few weeks based on the availability of Veterans in the following approved locations:

White River Junction VA Medical Center, Vt.

Syracuse VAMC, N.Y.

Erie VAMC, Penn.

Hershel “Woody” Williams VAMC, W. Va.

Salem VA Healthcare System (HCS), Va.

Ralph H. Johnson VAMC, S.C.

West Palm Beach VAMC, Fla.

James H. Quillen VA HCS, Tenn.

Louis Stokes Cleveland VAMC, Ohio

Tomah VAMC, Wis.

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital Madison VAMC, Wis.

Kansas City VAMC, Mo.

Central Arkansas Veterans HCS, Ark.

South Texas VA HCS, Texas

Fort Harrison VAMC, Mont.

Puget Sound VAMC, Wash.

Boise VAMC, Idaho

VA Southern Nevada HCS, Nev.

VA Southern Arizona HCS, Ariz.

Fargo HCS, N.D.

Veterans outside of these service areas will continue to be served through telehealth appointments or the acceptable clinical evidence process, which includes a review of existing medical records to provide information needed to complete the claim, whenever possible.

Veterans within resumed service areas who do not yet feel comfortable receiving in-person exams may opt to schedule their exam for a later date without impact to their disability claim. No final action will be taken on a claim while a required in-person exam is pending.

VA expects to expand the list of available locations as conditions allow, with guidance from various agencies driving decision making.

For more information, visit VA benefits.

# # #