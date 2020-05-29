Leonardo & SMi webinar invite: Adapting to the new normal – managing cyber risks to the Utilities Sector beyond COVID-19

SMi Reports: A webinar on Adapting to the New Normal – Managing Cyber Risks to the Utilities Sector beyond COVID-19 will be hosted by Leonardo

Leonardo are hosting a free to attend webinar on Adapting to the New Normal – Managing Cyber Risks to the Utilities Sector beyond COVID-19. The one-hour webinar will focus on adapting to the new normal, by understanding and managing the cyber risk within the utilities sector.As cultural changes are embedded and workers grow used to a more flexible working pattern, the technological changes that facilitate that will become the new normal and our working environment will more rapidly adopt innovative digital practices leading to a digital transformation of the workplace.The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in further rapid technical and procedural change to organisational systems and ways of which accelerates this trend. An example of this is making changes to IT systems to facilitate home working . Less tangible is the shift in the culture and expectations of the workforce in terms of capability to work remotely and at times that better suit their wider commitments.The webinar is led by:Dr Max Wigley, NCSC Head Consultant and Head of Consulting, Leonardo Cyber Security Division and Scott Bartlett, Cyber Practice Manager, Leonardo Cyber Security DivisionThe webinar starts at 11am BST, 12pm Central Europe and 6am in EDT – USA and will cover:• How organisations can understand the root cause of changes in security culture which present cyber risks, and how positive changes can be driven.• How organisations can understand the risks associated with recent rapid changes in technology and behaviours.• Possible approaches to risk management, security architecture and cyber resilience• Followed by a Q&A sessionAdapting to the New Normal – Managing Cyber Risks to the Utilities Sector beyond COVID-19Date: 11 June 2020 (11am BST)Location: WEBINARHosted by: Leonardo