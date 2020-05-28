Alamo City Engineering Services Awarded Warehouse Management System Contract from Defense Logistics Agency for SAP Support Services

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamo City Engineering Services, Inc., (ACES), A Service Disabled Veteran Owned (SDVOSB), HUB Zone Certified Small Business is proud to announce that the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Contracting Services Office - Philadelphia has awarded ACES the SAP Support Services for the Configuration of DLA Business Segments in support of Warehouse Management System (WMS) contract with an estimated value of $146M for the base and two option periods.



The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) is a United States Department of Defense (DoD) agency that provides worldwide logistics support for the missions of the Military Departments and the Unified Combatant Commands under conditions of peace and war.

DLA’s Warehouse Management System (WMS) provides distribution processing of material through the Distribution Standard System (DSS). Under the terms of the contract, ACES will support DLA with SAP solutions to better align DLA warehouse and distribution processes with industry standards while simplifying storage and distribution requirements.

DLA will leverage SAP support services to assist with platform configuration development for:

Extended Warehouse Management (EWM)

Transportation Management (TM)

Global Trade Services (GTS)

Event Management (EM)

Solution Manager (SM)

Express Parcel (XPS)

ITS Mobile

Process Integrator / Process Optimizer (PI/PO)

Business Objects / Business Warehouse (BO/BW)

“ACES is honored to support DLA’s efforts to better align to industry standards while simplifying core distribution processes,” said Craig T. Stephens, CEO of ACES.

To create a winning proposal response, ACES subcontracted C5MI, a leader in SAP technology with extensive industrial supply chain and manufacturing experience, creating Team ACES.

Team ACES was awarded the “unrestricted” procurement on Friday the 22nd of May, the beginning of the Memorial Day Weekend. When asked about the award, Craig Stephens stated that “We feel honored to receive this award as a SDVOSB with superior past performance at the beginning of the Memorial Day weekend.”

About Alamo City Engineering Services

Alamo City Engineering Services, A Service Disabled Veteran Owned (SDVOSB), HUB Zone Certified Small Business headquartered in San Antonio, TX is a known provider of Cyber Security solutions to the Federal Government having been awarded a Rapid Innovation Funded Award to create a Comply to Connect (C2C) solution for the Office of the Secretary of Defense and another award to secure the USMC Global Enterprise utilizing ForeScout’s End Point security solution (NACCR – Network Access Control Compliance and Remediation).

Learn more at https://aces.biz/



Contact

Craig T. Stephens, C.E.O.

Alamo City Engineering Services, Inc.

210-386-7340

craig.stephens@aces.biz

About C5MI

C5MI is a Veteran Owned services firm comprised of trusted business practitioners with deep knowledge and first-hand experience managing world-class business processes and implementing cutting edge technology solutions for manufacturers and supply chains globally. C5MI seeks to understand their customers’ business processes and improves them through technology to create a stronger foundation, drive technology adoption, and generate real business value.

Visit http://www.c5mi.com to learn more.

