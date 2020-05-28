Corporate Culture After COVID-19: Global Leadership Survey by THRUUE Offers Potential Paths Forward for Companies and Insights on the Evolution of the Employer/Employee Relationship

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COVID-19 has profoundly altered the strategy, vision, operations and future for nearly every corporation in one way or another. Regardless of when the crisis abates, its effects will be felt from the boardroom to the factory floor for many years to come. How will things change, and how can today’s leaders — and those poised to lead in the future — give their companies an edge or stave off collapse? What positive norms, values and behaviors have emerged? Will these changes persist over time?



To answer such questions, strategy and culture consulting firm THRUUE, Inc. recently surveyed a global panel of leadership and culture experts comprising military and government leaders, corporate culture icons, academics, authors and CEOs of for- and not-for-profit entities to distill their insights about what may be in store for corporate culture in the coming months and years. Notable panelists included Ginger Hardage, former senior VP of Culture and Communications at Southwest Airlines and founder of Unstoppable Cultures; Jane L. Delgado, President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health; Dee Ann Turner, former VP of Talent and Human Resources for Chick-fil-A, Inc. and now-CEO of Dee Ann Turner and Associates; and General Stanley McChrystal, former commander of U.S. and International Security Assistance Forces (ISAF), former commander of the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) and currently the founder and CEO of McChrystal Group.

Complete results of the survey, a full list of panelists and in-depth analysis from THRUUE’s team of corporate culture and strategy experts are available at THRUUE.com . Several key findings from the project included:

The emergence of three distinct cultural pathways companies are likely to follow as they navigate the COVID-19 crisis

Several significant changes in how the social contract between employers and employees is negotiated and activated

Suggestions for how leaders can manage the evolution of “next culture” at their organization

“As both observers and advisors of strategy and culture, we envisioned the Culture After COVID-19 study as an effort to help leaders more quickly transition from reaction and survival to forward-thinking action, with respect to the pandemic,” said Daniel Forrester, THRUUE’s founder. “The rich input and deep insights provided by our diverse panel of global leaders offer a clearer picture of the present situation (now), along with concrete actions that leaders can take, both today and in the future (next), to be a catalyst for their organizational cultures’ much-needed evolution.”

About THRUUE

THRUUE is an expert consultancy that helps leaders build cultures that drive growth. We partner with our clients to assess their organization, align around a story of growth, make strategic decisions, chart a plan for change, and activate strategy and culture. To learn more about how we can help take your organization to the next level, visit www.thruue.com , connect with us on LinkedIn or subscribe to our Culture Gap podcast.