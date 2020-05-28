Route 2028 Ridge Road Closure Extended in Jefferson Hills

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of Route 2028 (Ridge Road) in Jefferson Hills Borough, Allegheny County has been extended through Friday, June 5.

Shoulder reconstruction, guiderail improvements and paving work on Ridge Road requiring a closure between Gill Hall Road and Dale Road, has been extended through Friday, June 5 due to COVID-19 delays. Motorists will continue to be detoured via Knight Road, Walton Road and Dale Road.

PennDOT will conduct the roadway improvement work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

