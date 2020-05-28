Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 2028 Ridge Road Closure Extended in Jefferson Hills

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of Route 2028 (Ridge Road) in Jefferson Hills Borough, Allegheny County has been extended through Friday, June 5.

Shoulder reconstruction, guiderail improvements and paving work on Ridge Road requiring a closure between Gill Hall Road and Dale Road, has been extended through Friday, June 5 due to COVID-19 delays. Motorists will continue to be detoured via Knight Road, Walton Road and Dale Road.

PennDOT will conduct the roadway improvement work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #

