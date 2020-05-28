Multi-Agency Drug Investigation Results in Arrests, Drug Seizure

NASHVILLE – A joint undercover drug investigation by Special Agents with the Drug investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other federal and local law enforcement agencies has resulted in the arrest of three individuals, along with the seizure of cocaine, cash, and a handgun.

Agents developed information about a drug transaction that was scheduled to take place in a parking lot near downtown Nashville on May 27th. During the course of that investigation, TBI Agents, along with Agents and detectives with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department Major Case Task Force, conducted surveillance at that location. As a result, law enforcement officers approached a vehicle with two individuals inside, who were in possession of approximately four kilograms of cocaine. Three men were arrested and booked into the Davidson County Jail on drug-related charges:

*Christopher Kenneth Funez (DOB 03/11/2002), Antioch: One count Possession and Conspiracy to Deliver over 300 grams of Cocaine, one count Possession of Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

*Francisco Castillo Rojas (DOB 11/11/1973), Juarez, Mexico: One count Possession and Conspiracy to deliver over 300 grams of Cocaine

*Marco Polo Sanchez (DOB 09/08/1993), Murfreesboro: One count Conspiracy to Deliver over 300 grams of Cocaine

Funez

Rojas

Sanchez