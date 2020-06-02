BlackFin Hires Financial Services Innovation Specialist for Community Banks & Credit Unions
Dangelo Challenges Banks and Financial Services Firms to “Think”
Mark has routinely brought thought-leadership and project oversight that delivered extraordinary progress to his clients.”LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boutique management consulting firm, BlackFin Group, who specializes in consulting Community Banks, Credit Unions, and Mortgage Bankers, hires innovation specialist Mark Dangelo to serve as Chief Innovation Consultant. In his role Mark will be responsible for leading and managing innovation led business transformation and technology projects, innovation based advisory services, and will continue to serve as a respected industry advocate challenging Financial Services and Banking Organizations (FSBO’s) to ‘think.’ As a thought leader in Financial Services, Mark has written four books and hundreds of articles on innovative business and technology strategies. Over the last sixteen years Mark has been a featured columnist for the Mortgage Bankers Association, and he is also an adjunct professor at John Carroll University teaching graduate classes in innovation and entrepreneurship.
— Keith Kemph
Keith Kemph, CEO of BlackFin Group, highlighted, “I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with Mark on a series of projects over the last decade. During that time Mark has routinely brought thought-leadership and project oversight that delivered extraordinary progress to his clients.” Mark has consulted lenders, mortgage lenders, banks, and financial institutions of all sizes on how to leverage both bleeding and cutting edge business strategies and technologies (artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, blockchain, etc.) to operate more efficiently, effectively and profitably while meeting the next generation of consumer experience requirements. Keith adds, “Throughout our friendship Mark has continually demonstrated the same value set that BlackFin was founded on. Coupled with his relentless commitment to innovation, a key pillar of BlackFin’ consulting value and project execution, Mark is a natural fit and we are excited to have him serving our clients.”
Mark has been a principal consultant for CSC, A.T Kearney, Stanford Research Institute, and a senior manager for Ernst & Young. As a strategist, he has worked globally advising hundreds of companies across the Fortune 50 to the Russell 3000 to privately owned enterprises. His views on innovation are a direct result of his decades of practical experiences. Mark has worked both domestically and internationally on M&A initiatives, operational efficiencies, organizational restructurings, emerging innovations, product and organizational launches, and technology refreshes. During his career he has served as a C-level executive and program manager leading diverse teams and enterprises exceeding 5,000 personnel.
About BlackFin Group: BlackFin Group is a boutique management consulting firm that specializes in the Financial Services< Banking and Mortgage Banking Industry. Working with Regional, State, and Community - Lenders, Banks, and Credit Unions, BlackFin Group routinely moves clients forward by effectively guiding the implementation of both business and technology initiatives. BlackFin Group has founded proprietary strategies, technologies, models, and frameworks that routinely reduce client consulting expenses. For more information, contact the company at (949) 326-5675, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
