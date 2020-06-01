THE INVESTORS COLISEUM SEES TREMENDOUS ONLINE TRAFFIC AFTER LAUNCH
Companies highlighted on the website see increased traffic and Investor InterestTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Investors Coliseum, a subsidiary of Pinnacle Capital Markets LTD.("the Company") is pleased to announce that after one month of officially launching their new website, it has been met with a tremendous outpouring of support, interest, and viewership. The Investors Coliseum is a dynamic new way for investors to acquire accurate and timely information on public and private companies and their related industries and sectors. The Investors Coliseum has engaged ten exciting and unique companies spanning all different sectors to participate and be spotlighted as Featured Companies on our website. These companies represent sectors ranging from mining, cannabis, biotech, special opportunities, renewable energy, and athletics. Our spotlighted companies include:
• Toronto Wolfpack RLFC
• Troilus Gold Corp.
• Solar Alliance Energy Inc.
• Cannibble FoodTech Ltd.
• Water Ways Technologies Inc.
• Innocan Pharma Corporation
• Vena Medical
• Levante Living Trust
• Magnetic North Acquisition Corp.
• Hempsana Inc.
Mr. Spyros P. Karellas, CEO and CO-Founder stated:
" I am extremely pleased with the outpouring of positive feedback we have received not only from industry professionals and peers but from new subscribers and investors since we have gone live, “said Spyros Karellas, CEO and CO-Founder of The Investors Coliseum. “I would like to thank everyone who has come forth with well wishes and constructive feedback. Our goal at The Investors Coliseum is and will always be to focus on companies on the site that are superior in quality and that our subscribers and followers want to hear and learn about".
Mr. Chris Waldron, COO, and CO-Founder of The Investors Coliseum stated:
“We are extremely grateful to our participating companies and subscribers for their tremendous support during the successful launch of our website. We look forward to adding new exciting companies to our growing list.”
Approximately half of our Featured Companies have stocks that are publicly listed on a Canadian Stock Exchange, with the others being private corporations with ambitions of future stock listing on an exchange. Each company is uniquely positioned and focused on continued growth in its specified sectors to achieve great results in the future.
The Company's website, https://theinvestorscoliseum.com please visit us and subscribe!!
About PCM and The Investors Coliseum
We work to achieve your key investor relations goals through a multi-faceted approach including an effective strategy, tactical execution, thoughtful advice, and ongoing communication. With 30 plus years of experience in the Canadian Capital Markets and Investor Relations arena, we understand that (now more than ever) the accurate and timely dissemination of information is critical to the investing public. The Investors Coliseum is a dynamic new way for investors to acquire accurate and timely information on public and private companies and their related industries and sectors. By bringing new exciting equity opportunities and companies into the Coliseum, our goal is to provide a top-level of communication between themselves and the investing public.
Pinnacle Capital Markets LTD., it's subsidiary Investors Coliseum and the website theInvestorscoliseum.com, (together, “Investors Coliseum”) is an online investor community that connects active investors and small-cap public and private companies in various markets and industry sectors. Investors Coliseum is not registered as a broker, dealer, exempt market dealer, or any other registrant in any securities regulatory jurisdiction and will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory or securities bodies in any jurisdiction. Investors Coliseum has in no way passed upon the merits of any of the featured companies or current deals and has not reviewed the content of any disclosure provided by such companies for adequacy or accuracy.
