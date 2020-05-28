M-40 resurfacing begins Monday at the Van Buren/Allegan county line
COUNTY: Allegan
HIGHWAY: M-40
CLOSEST CITY: Allegan
START DATE: Monday, June 1, 2020
ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Sept. 25, 2020
PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $1.6 million to resurface more than 7.5 miles of M-40 from Baseline Road (Van Buren/Allegan county line) north to M-89 in the city of Allegan.
TRAFFIC IMPACT: Lane closures will be in effect throughout the project. Both directions of traffic will share one lane with temporary signaling.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will improve the ride quality and extend the service life of the roadway.
ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.