M-40 resurfacing begins Monday at the Van Buren/Allegan county line

Contact: John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Allegan

HIGHWAY: M-40

CLOSEST CITY: Allegan

START DATE: Monday, June 1, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing approximately $1.6 million to resurface more than 7.5 miles of M-40 from Baseline Road (Van Buren/Allegan county line) north to M-89 in the city of Allegan.  

Project map

TRAFFIC IMPACT: Lane closures will be in effect throughout the project. Both directions of traffic will share one lane with temporary signaling.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will improve the ride quality and extend the service life of the roadway.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.

