Ultimate Medical Academy Becomes Licensed Training Provider for American Red Cross

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, Fla., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), an accredited, nonprofit healthcare educational institution based in the Tampa Bay area, is pleased to announce a new health collaboration with the American Red Cross. UMA is now a proud Licensed Training Provider for the Red Cross Nursing Assistant Training program.

Leaders from UMA and the Red Cross celebrated at a ‘virtual signing ceremony’ on May 21. Meeting via Zoom, UMA President Thomas Rametta wore a Red Cross shirt and hat during the ceremony while Red Cross Executive Director of Nurse Assistant Training and Testing Jennifer Deibert raised her new UMA mug. Representatives from each organization spoke about their respective missions and the importance of working together to help meet the growing need for healthcare workers. The two leaders then signed their copies of the agreement from their home offices and waved to the camera in lieu of a traditional handshake.

“While we may be working differently at this time of social distancing, we are still intently focused on our mission to equip and empower learners to excel in healthcare careers. That work is ongoing,” said Rametta. “Nursing assistants play an important role in the fabric of our healthcare system, and I am honored and excited that UMA will now be collaborating with the American Red Cross to help prepare these essential workers in our hometown community.”

According to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, healthcare and social services will represent more than 1.35 million jobs in the state by 2027, growing by 15 percent from 2019 totals.1 In Pinellas County alone, there are 19,000 combined home health aide and nursing assistant job openings each year.2 Additionally, the healthcare system has recently seen an immediate need for healthcare providers to work in hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living and in-home health, due to COVID-19.

“The American Red Cross is thrilled to be able to combine our more than 30 years of experience creating and delivering state of the art nurse assistant education with UMA’s unique student-centered learning culture,” said Deibert. “As an authorized Red Cross Training Provider, we are excited that UMA will continue the program’s legacy and create a pipeline of healthcare providers to meet a growing need in the Pinellas County community.”

The first collaboration of its kind in the Tampa Bay area, UMA will be the second in the state of Florida.

"During these unprecedented times, it’s more important than ever to provide training opportunities to help increase the number of medical professionals on the front lines,” said Dr. Rebecca Sarlo, UMA’s Clearwater Campus Director. “I’m proud UMA graduates will be part of the community of caregivers serving our region.”

UMA’s Clearwater campus offers a range of degree and diploma programs in clinical healthcare fields, including Nursing Assistant programs. This new collaboration with the Red Cross will use UMA’s existing Nursing Assistant curriculum.

UMA’s next Nursing Assistant Training class begins on June 29, 2020 and more information can be found at https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/program/nursing-assistant/.

About Ultimate Medical Academy: The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States is critical and continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Founded in 1994 and based in Tampa, Florida, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has more than 55,000 alumni and 14,000 students nationwide. It also has three individually accredited centers for Continuing Medical Education (CME) that provide ongoing training and professional development opportunities to more than 30,000 physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES.

# # #





