Anti-fungal Drugs Market to Reach USD 13.17 Billion by 2027; Increasing Number of Infectious Skin Disorders to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Anti-Fungal Drugs Market Research Report Are Merck & Co., Inc., Leadiant Biosciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Bayer AG, Astellas Pharma Inc., Pfizer Inc., McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Novartis AG, Abbott and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anti-fungal drugs market size is likely to reach USD 13.17 billion by 2027 on account of the increasing prevalence of skin infections worldwide. Mycosis or fungal infection is a skin disease caused by a group of spore-producing organisms living and feeding on the human skin. When untreated, they lead to skin issues such as rashes, athlete’s foot, yeast infection, ringworm, nail fungus, bumps, and others. According to a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Anti-Fungal Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Type (Echinocandins, Azoles, Polyenes, and Allylamines), By Indication (Dermatophytosis, Aspergillosis, Candidiasis, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, and Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retails Pharmacies & Stores, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market value was USD 10.24 billion in 2019, and will exhibit a CAGR of 3.3% between 2020 and 2027.





Report Highlights:

A 360-degree overview of the market.

Factors propelling, repelling, challenging, and offering lucrative growth opportunities to the market.

Detailed analysis of the table of segmentation.

List of market manufacturers and the key strategies adopted by them.

Significant Industry developments and other interesting insights into the market.

Other anti-fungal drugs market trends.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Market Drivers



Increasing Cases of Fungal Infections – Major Growth Driver

Various factors are responsible for the anti-fungal drugs market growth. These include the increasing number of bacterial skin infections and other skin issues. Besides this, a rise in the number of cancer cases and the growth of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation have led to the increasing incidence of nosocomial infections that will further propel the market in the years to follow.

On the contrary, a rise in the availability of generic drugs among other expensive drugs for treating fungal infections may pose a major hindrance to the overall market. This, coupled with the strict rules imposed by the government on patent expiry and use of counterfeit drugs are expected to hamper the market. Additionally, the use of adverse drugs may result in hypokalemia, bone marrow suppression, nephrotoxicity, and others, thus posing major challenges to the market in the coming years.



Geographical Segmentation



North America will Continue Dominating Owing to Availability of Better Healthcare Facilities

North America emerged dominant with a revenue of USD 4.61 billion earned in 2019. The growth of this region is attributed to a rise in the awareness about hygiene and the increasing adoption of advanced therapeutics for diagnostic purposes. This, coupled with the presence of better healthcare infrastructure and medical facilities are likely to aid in the expansion of the regional market in the coming years, thereby increasing the demand for anti-fungal drugs.

On the other side, Europe will rank second owing to the developing healthcare infrastructure and the increasing number of patients suffering from fungal infections. Furthermore, the market in Asia Pacific will emerge as the fastest-growing market on account of the rising research and development activities by major players, a surge in the number of hospital-oriented infections, and supportive government awareness programs about personal health and hygiene.





Competitive Landscape



Merck & Co. Inc. and Astellas Pharma Inc. Holding Dominant Positions in Market

The global antifungal drugs market is dominated by companies such as Astellas Pharma Inc. and Merck & Co. Inc. because of their diverse portfolio. The success and popularity of products such as Mycamine and AmBisome by Astellas Pharma on the one side and Noxafilwill and Cancidas on the other will help these players attract high revenue in the coming years. Some of the vendors are also engaging in mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, partnerships, and joint ventures to gain a competitive edge in the market during the forecast period.



List of Anti-fungal Drugs Market Manufacturers Include:

Merck & Co., Inc.

Leadiant Biosciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Bayer AG

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

Novartis AG

Abbott

Other Players





Major Industry Developments of the Market Include:

April 2018 – For the treatment of dermatological fungal infections, such as jock itch, ringworm, and athlete’s foot, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. launched Abzorb. This is an anti-fungal powder that can be purchased both over-the-counter and with a prescription.

September 2019 – Fast track status was granted to Amplyx for IV and oral formulations of a drug named FOSMANOGEPIX by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This includes the treatment of invasive Mucormycosis, Candidiasis, and others.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, etc.) Prevalence of Fungal Infections Pipeline Analysis New Product Launches

Global Anti-Fungal Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Type Azoles Echinocandins Polyenes Allylamines Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication Dermatophytosis Candidiasis Aspergillosis Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Topical Parenteral Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores Online Pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!!!





