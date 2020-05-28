“Evolving Workplace Challenges” Prompt Search Partners to Help Businesses in Talent Acquisition Strategies

(developing proactive approaches to hiring are key in changing work environments!)



The Morisey-Dart Group, a nationwide executive search firm based in Naples, Florida, today announced the addition of three recruiters to their team in an effort to help clients navigate evolving areas of their businesses through proactive hiring strategies. Companies are in a time when it is important their workforce and processes are adaptable, allowing them to stay ahead of the competition rather than always being reactive.

“The opportunity to add this level of talent to our organization will allow the Morisey-Dart Group to more efficiently serve the needs of our clients and candidates. Moving forward, change is inevitable and providing guidance to our audience requires us to continue investing in their success,” said Dave Dart, Managing Partner of the firm.

Bill Crupi, Recruiter: Crupi joined the firm in February 2020 as Recruiter for the manufacturing team. His former role was as Business Administrator for an established ophthalmology practice based in the Tampa Bay area. With degrees in psychology and anthropology, Crupi has studied the historical significance of behavior, environment, and mindset providing him a unique viewpoint when it comes to evaluating talent. He brings a wide range of experience and insight to his new position due to his business management background. Analyzing and digging into an individual’s motivations and matching them with a company’s values—allows both candidates and clients to see a clear picture of a dynamic fit.

Angela Maurer-Green, Recruiter: Maurer-Green joined the firm in May 2020 as Recruiter to lead the global sourcing, procurement, and supply chain areas of business. In her former role as Principal of Executive Search, she ran her own firm for nearly eight years in the manufacturing sector. She will use her expertise to help clients face challenges in their evolving areas of business. She will continue developing relationships and strategizing with top clients, while helping her candidates grow professionally.

Garrett Lewis, Recruiter: Lewis joined the firm in May 2020 as a Recruiter with the civil construction team. Before joining the organization, he was working in the consumer electronics industry and was “top” in business sales every quarter in 2019 and awarded “top business lead to business account creation” while at Apple. Lewis will use his sales expertise and relationship-building background to help grow the firm’s U.S. Heavy Civil Construction recruitment business.