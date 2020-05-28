Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Photronics to Present at Virtual Investor Conferences in June

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, Conn., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, is scheduled to present at the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Baird’s 2020 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Photronics is scheduled to present at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Baird representative to secure a virtual meeting time.
  • Stifel Nicolaus’ 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Monday, June 8, 2020. Photronics is scheduled to present at 10:00 am. Eastern Time and will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Stifel representative to secure a virtual meeting time.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2019, the company had 1,775 employees. The company has 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

