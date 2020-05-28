Leading Payment Processing Company, VizyPay, Wins Three Stevie® Awards in the 2020 American Business Awards®

VizyPay honored with two Gold Awards recognizing excellence as a minority-owned business and the company’s Cash Discount Program and Bronze Award celebrating founding team

/EIN News/ -- WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , a leading national payment processing solutions company, today announced it is the winner of three prestigious awards in The 18 th Annual American Business Awards ® , the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. VizyPay was honored with a Gold Stevie® Award in the Minority-Owned Business of the Year category, a Gold Stevie® Award in the Payments Solution category and a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Founding Team of the Year – Business Services Industries category.



VizyPay was nominated for three categories including: The Minority-Owned Business of the Year category for the excellent leadership of VizyPay’s Vietnamese Founder and CEO, Austin Mac Nab; The Payments Solution category for its innovative Cash Discount Program; and the Founding Team of the Year – Business Services Industries category for its recent acquisition of long-time competitor Echo Daily, rapid growth and proven commitment to transparency and customer service.

More than 3,600 nominations from U.S. organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. Judging was conducted by members of 12 specialized committees chaired by industry professionals including Joyce Weiland, President of SoftPro, and Wendy Drake, President and CEO of The Webster Group. Their average scores of award nominations determined the winners of the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie® Awards.

“VizyPay is beyond honored to not only be considered, but actually receive three Stevie® Awards this year,” said Austin Mac Nab, Co-Founder and CEO of VizyPay. “We’ve made huge strides the last year to grow our business and improve customer services by launching the Cash Discount Program and acquiring our long-time competitor Echo Daily to gain key employees and new proprietary technologies. Winning these awards is a huge testament to our team and to the future of our business.”

VizyPay was named a three-time 2020 Stevie® Award recipient, receiving honors in all three nominated categories. The Gold Stevie® Award for the Minority-Owned Business of the Year award was won for VizyPay’s “demonstrated financial growth through doubling credit card volume and its commitment to support small businesses enabling them to stabilize cash flow,” according to one judge. The Gold Stevie® Award in the Payments Solution category recognized the Cash Discount Program as a great solution to a widespread problem for small businesses and a simple way for collaboration between retailers and merchants. Finally, the Bronze Stevie® Award in the Founding Team of the Year – Business Services Industries category was recognized by the judges as a clear demonstration of a strong founding team providing customer-focused solutions.

“Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5.”

About VizyPay

VizyPay was founded in West Des Moines, Iowa, by three entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. VizyPay is growing rapidly by being honest and simple in an industry that is known for being complicated and deceitful. Their business model is unique and making a huge splash nationwide.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

