Gladly Launches Payments to Turn Contact Centers into Revenue Centers and Provide Radically Personal Customer Service

Crate and Barrel is first to deploy Payments to agents, closing over $100,000 in new chat revenue within the first week.

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladly , the company that makes customer service Radically Personal, today introduced Payments for messaging channels. Crate and Barrel, the national home furnishings retailer, is the first Gladly customer to leverage Payments to generate revenue from the call center, closing over $100,000 in new chat revenue within the first week. According to The Temkin Group , a moderate improvement in customer experience will increase revenue by an average of $823 million over three years for a company with $1 billion in annual revenue. With Payments, Gladly customers are empowered to provide exceptional, personalized service that drives revenue and enables their customers to securely complete transactions on messaging channels.



Payments is built natively into Gladly’s customer service platform, which puts people at the center of a lifelong conversation. Gladly helps brands shift the contact center into a revenue center by creating Radically Personal customer service experiences that help customers engage and purchase the products they love. Benefits include:

Easy Digital Payments – Agents securely accept credit card information from customers digitally – they’re not transferred to voice to complete the process. Payments allows customers to complete the checkout where they want, resulting in fewer abandoned baskets, increased sales, and improved satisfaction.

– Agents securely accept credit card information from customers digitally – they’re not transferred to voice to complete the process. Payments allows customers to complete the checkout where they want, resulting in fewer abandoned baskets, increased sales, and improved satisfaction. Turning Agents into Natural Sellers – Gladly arms agents with the context, history, and details they need to provide a personalized customer service experience. With rich customer information like past purchases and preferences all in a single-view, agents create thoughtful and authentic product recommendations. Agents can also proactively send messages to customers at the right time – if they spend time on the website, for example, agents can help guide them to the cart and complete their purchase.

– Gladly arms agents with the context, history, and details they need to provide a personalized customer service experience. With rich customer information like past purchases and preferences all in a single-view, agents create thoughtful and authentic product recommendations. Agents can also proactively send messages to customers at the right time – if they spend time on the website, for example, agents can help guide them to the cart and complete their purchase. Concierge Program – Companies can assign high-value customers to dedicated agents to drive deeper, long-lasting relationships that go beyond the transaction. By matching customers to the subject-matter experts best able to help, brands increase sales and drive lifelong customer relationships.

According to Deloitte , positive customer experiences can reduce the cost of serving customers by up to 33 percent. Gladly’s 2020 Customer Expectations Report revealed 84 percent of customers go out of their way to spend more money for great experiences. Rethinking the contact center as a revenue generator presents new opportunities for growth.

“We engage with over 125 million customers each year through our stores, websites, and app, so our contact centers are an important touchpoint with customers,” said Kate Showalter, Crate and Barrel’s Senior Director of Customer Service. “We’re known for delivering an exceptional customer experience and challenge ourselves to provide seamless service at every turn, enabling agents to find the merchandise and solutions that meet customers’ needs. With Gladly, we’re elevating solution-based interactions in the call center – but we’re also undergoing a mindset shift to think of our agents as sales drivers. By meeting customers on their preferred channels, and simplifying transactions across channels, Gladly’s Payments helps us improve the shopping experience, drive sales, and deliver customer service that people love and we’re known for.”

Since implementing Gladly, customers have seen an increase of over 10 percent in customer service-generated revenue.

“We are so proud to partner with Crate and Barrel to empower their team to drive revenue in real-time as they interact with customers,” said Joseph Ansanelli, CEO and co-founder of Gladly. “Now more than ever, customers want agents that know them, know what products to recommend, and can quickly get their purchases transacted. Gladly makes it easy for our customers like Crate and Barrel to turn their contact centers into a revenue center in a matter of weeks, not months."

To learn more about how Gladly is helping customer service teams drive revenue, click here . For more details on Payments and how it works, click here .

About Gladly

Gladly is the only platform making customer service Radically Personal by allowing agents to communicate with customers seamlessly across channels. Gladly centers customer service around the person, not a case or ticket number, giving agents full visibility of customers in a single view. With Gladly, the world’s most innovative consumer companies like JetBlue, JOANN, and TUMI develop lifelong customer relationships, not one-off experiences. Based in San Francisco, Gladly was founded in 2014 and is privately backed by industry leaders including Greylock, GGV Capital, NEA, and JetBlue Ventures.