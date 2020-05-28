Utility Project to Close Intersection of Fourth and Reagan Streets in Sunbury, Northumberland County Next Week

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel in the city of Sunbury, Northumberland County are advised the intersection of Route 4004 (Fourth Street) and Route 4010 (Reagan Street) will be closed Monday, June 1, 7:00 AM through Wednesday, June 3, 6:00 PM for a utility project.

Traffic will be detoured using Route 147 (Front Street) and Route 61 (Market Street) while the contractor preforms the water line work.

Motorists should be drive with caution in the area and follow the signed detour.

