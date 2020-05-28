INTELEX STRENGTHENS RETURN TO WORK SOLUTIONS WITH NEW EXPOSURE TRACKING TECHNOLOGY TO DE-RISK WORKER SAFETY & BUSINESS CONTINUITY

Intelex Return to Work Program bolstered by newest innovation for tracking COVID-19 worker exposure

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, CANADA, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelex Technologies , ULC , a leading global provider of SaaS-based Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software, today announced the immediate availability of Intelex Exposure Tracker. The newest addition to its comprehensive suite of Intelex Return to Work Solutions to help organizations effectively manage worker safety, reduce COVID-19 exposure, and ensure business continuity during the phased re-opening of the economy and worker reintroduction.

The path to resuming business and bringing workers back safely following the peak of the pandemic is not going to be a sprint. Rather, it is going to be a marathon, especially for organizations with large workforces or multi-region operations. Whilst regional and country guidelines or rules from governments and public health organizations vary greatly, one thing is consistent - the need to monitor and mitigate the threat of COVID-19 to employees and operations.

Designed in collaboration with EHSQ from its expansive global customer base, in-house experts, and insights garnered from its participation in the National Safety Council SAFER Task Force, Intelex’s Exposure Tracker enables full lifecycle management of coronavirus tracking and tracing within the workplace - and in the field – to protect employees and minimize operational and business risk. The application makes it possible to monitor suspected and confirmed exposures with a near real-time and holistic view of an organization’s COVID-19 status at a global, site, or even individual level. Each individual record allows authorized users to view details such as an exposed employee’s location, employee type, if the employee has been officially tested, employee working status (e.g. returned, quarantined, hospitalized, etc.), symptoms, employee travel/locations visited in the past 14 days, actions taken as a result of exposure, and more.

Key highlights of the solution include:

Hotspot & Exposure Zone Identification: Maintain an accurate record of potential and confirmed exposures across locations and confidently pinpoint elevated areas of risk for more effective mitigation and control.

Maintain an accurate record of potential and confirmed exposures across locations and confidently pinpoint elevated areas of risk for more effective mitigation and control. Centralized Visibility for EHS, HR & Operations Teams : Exposures are centralized, tracked, and reported from a single system of record, increasing visibility across EHS, HR, and operational teams within an organization.

Exposures are centralized, tracked, and reported from a single system of record, increasing visibility across EHS, HR, and operational teams within an organization. Human & Operational Risk Isolation : Leverage an accurate and near real-time exposure risk view to more confidently identify and isolate human and operational risks, and keep critical business infrastructure online.

Leverage an accurate and near real-time exposure risk view to more confidently identify and isolate human and operational risks, and keep critical business infrastructure online. Sensitive Data Privacy & Security: Protect sensitive exposure records and associated documentation in a private, secure, cloud-based solution that offers superior protection to email and spreadsheets.

Protect sensitive exposure records and associated documentation in a private, secure, cloud-based solution that offers superior protection to email and spreadsheets. Built-in Reporting: Exposure Tracker comes with six built-in reports, including Diagnosed Cases, Suspected Cases, Resolved Cases, Diagnosed & Suspected Cases Per Week, Diagnosed & Suspected Cases Per Location, and Potentially Exposed Employees.

“Organizations are facing unprecedented pressure and uncertainty in returning to business while balancing worker health and safety and business continuity,” said Mike Hicks, Chief Product Officer at Intelex. “Working alongside our customers globally, we designed a flexible set of Return to Work Solutions comprised of existing, proven technology within the Intelex EHSQ Platform, as well as new applications such as Exposure Tracker to help our customers overcome current challenges while moving their business forward in an uncharted reality.”

Understanding potential risk patterns is critical to maintaining business uptime and worker protection. Intelex Exposure Tracker provides that visibility by identifying trends and infection hotspot risks, as well as the ability to manage cases to mitigate the spread.

To learn more about Exposure Tracker visit https://www.intelex.com/products/applications/exposure-tracker. To learn more about the Intelex Return to Work Solutions for COVID-19, visit: https://www.intelex.com/return-to-work. The solutions will be debuted at the Intelex Ready2Return Virtual Conference on June 9, 16, and 23, 2020. The virtual conference is free of charge to attend.

Additional Resources:

Intelex Return to Work Solutions: Respond. Return. Reimagine. https://www.intelex.com/return-to-work

Return to Work Resource Center: Tools & Templates https://www.intelex.com/return-to-work/resources

Infographic: 6 Ways EHSQ Professionals Are Innovating in the Face of COVID-19 https://www.intelex.com/sites/default/files/6%20Ways%20EHSQ%20Professionals%20Are%20Innovating%20During%20COVID-19_Infographic_Intelex.pdf

COVID-19 Resource Center: Resources for EHS & Quality Professionals: https://www.intelex.com/covid-19-resources

