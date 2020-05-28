Lice Clinics of America Partners with Lyft to Deliver Home Treatment Devices to Families in Omaha

/EIN News/ -- Omaha, NE, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lice Clinics of America® (LCA), the world’s largest network of urgent care clinics for head lice treatment and prevention, has announced a partnership with Lyft, one of the largest transportation networks in the U.S. and Canada, to provide families in Omaha easier access to unparalleled expertise, convenience, and value for treating lice.

Through Lyft’s Essential Deliveries initiative, LCA can now request on-demand delivery of their OneCure™ home treatment device to families in Omaha. When a customer orders LCA’s home rental kit, an LCA administrator will request pick-up and delivery, and coordinate the return of the device leveraging Lyft’s driver network.

“Our clients in Omaha and across the country come to Lice Clinics of America because they know they’ll leave our clinic lice-free in about an hour without the use of harsh chemicals or prolonged manual combing. Our communities have been struggling with fear of going out to stores and clinics—even to treat head lice. Economic concerns coming out of this crisis have created a need for an even more affordable option to effectively treat head lice,” said Andrea Florsheim, owner of LCA Omaha. “We see clients every day who have tried to treat head lice at home using a variety of over-the-counter products. Most fail for a number of reasons. We want to give our clients options to receive real, effective lice treatment. We’re excited to launch this new delivery option with Lyft using our OneCure home lice treatment device.”

Many families across the country who’ve been in self-isolation a month or more are now discovering their children brought home lice after schools closed down. LCA’s OneCure™ medical device uses heated air to dehydrate and kill head lice and their eggs in about an hour, providing families with the fastest and most effective treatment solution on the market. The 24-hour Home Rental kit costs $79 plus Lyft delivery fee. The Home Rental kit includes:

OneCure medical device with single-use tip

Dimethicone gel

Comb and applicator

How-to video and free support from certified clinicians

The Omaha clinic is located at 8424 W. Center Road, Suite 212, and is open seven days a week by appointment. Call (402) 281-9188 or email info@liceclinicsomaha.com for an appointment. Treatments come with a 30-day guarantee when all household members are treated or screened for head lice.

About Lice Clinics of America

With 330 clinics worldwide in 36 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head lice treatment centers in the world. Its patented in-clinic, heated-air device, AirAllé, has successfully performed more than 650,000 head lice treatments. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc., which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Andrea and David Florsheim Lice Clinics of America - Omaha (402) 810-7525 info@liceclinicsomaha.com