Fattmerchant and Finix Launch Flex to Streamline Software Companies’ Path to Payment Facilitation

Fattmerchant’s proprietary merchant services will power Finix Flex and allow software companies to become payment facilitators faster

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fattmerchant , an integrated payment technology provider that simplifies the payment processing experience for business owners, today announces its partnership with Finix , a payments infrastructure platform, to power Finix Flex. The new offering allows SaaS platforms, independent software vendors (ISVs), and value-added resellers (VARs) to start processing payments immediately within their platforms and future-proof their payments strategy.



Previously, software companies that wanted to become payment facilitators (payfacs) needed to assume risk and provide millions of dollars in upfront investment to build the infrastructure. Finix Flex streamlines the entire process and handles merchant onboarding, transaction monitoring and chargeback management. One simple integration allows companies to charge cardholders, disburse funds to merchants and satisfy PCI requirements. The platform is also scalable to a software company’s needs.

“Finix is a company that, like Fattmerchant, wants to provide software companies with an effective solution to process payments and future-proof their strategy,” said Suneera Madhani, founder and CEO of Fattmerchant. “Through Finix Flex, software companies can easily become their own payment facilitator, while avoiding the time and expense of going through the process on their own.”

Flex allows software companies to quickly adjust and launch new payments strategies that grow their profit and simplify payments for customers.

“Our goal is to make every software company a payments company, and Flex is further enabling this mission,” said Richie Serna, CEO of Finix. “Our collaboration with Fattmerchant allows us to provide our software clients with a flexible path to payment facilitation and give them control of their payment strategy as they scale.”

Flex is currently in its beta stage. To learn more please visit: https://learn.finixpayments.com/flex-beta

About Fattmerchant

Fattmerchant is an award-winning payment technology leader in FinTech focused on empowering small businesses to streamline payment acceptance, simplify operations, and grow their business. With its integrated payment platform Omni, business owners, partners, and software companies have access to the industry’s only all-in-one solution providing the card-present, card-not-present, and contactless solutions they need to process payments in any environment. This unified commerce experience also provides meaningful data analytics on payment trends and connects top business tools such as QuickBooks online and Google My Business so merchants can easily control business operations in one place. For more information on Fattmerchant and its services, visit Fattmerchant.com .

About Finix

Finix is the smartest way for businesses to own, manage and monetize payments. Built by payments experts from Stripe, Klarna, PayPal, and Worldpay, Finix is trusted by companies like Lightspeed POS Inc., Passport, and Clubessential to build and scale their payments infrastructure. Headquartered in San Francisco, with an additional office in Cincinnati, Ohio, Finix is a privately held company that has raised over $65M from Sequoia Capital, Acrew Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Insight Partners, Visa, and others. To learn more, visit www.finixpayments.com .