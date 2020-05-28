Orlando VPK Parents Share Virtual-Commencement Video with Drive-By Parade to Thank Teacher
....even though the kids were not able to be together in person, they maintain their enthusiasm with the smiles on their cute little faces”ORLANDO, FL, US, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ken and Sacnyte Rubin (Kenyte), along with the parents of eighteen 4- and 5-year-old VPK students, released a video of the virtual commencement of their children's first year in school, concluding the video with a drive-by parade of students thanking their favorite teacher with balloons and gifts. https://youtu.be/N1YdaFU9L-4
With the school year ending amidst the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and all Orlando, Florida schools shut down, creative VPK parents produced this video to capture the spirit of their children celebrating the end of their very first school year. "Viewers can see that even though the kids were not able to be together in person, they maintain their enthusiasm with the smiles on their cute little faces", said Ken Rubin, parent of VPK twins Luna and Apollo Rubin.
The second part of the video shows a drive-by thank you of the VPK students delivering balloons, cards and gifts to their favorite teacher: Miss Ross.
The video was developed and produced by VPK parents after forming a WhatsApp group where they discussed the idea to create and distribute the video. Everyone submitted a clip of their child to Kenyte for inclusion in the final video.
The background audio/song is paid for, including royalties for distribution and reuse. Producer and parent permission to use this video in online or on-air news is granted, but please notify VPK@Kenyte.net upon use.
About Kenyte:
Ken and Sacnyte (Sac) Rubin together make up Kenyte. Their children are the first two in the video, 4-year-old twins Luna and Apollo Rubin (which mean Moon and Sun) and they have a third child named Kalani, which means "the heavens." Contact Ken, Sac or their children directly at 407-595-7355, VPK@Kenyte.net or Ken@RubimarEnterprises.com.
Here is the link to the Orlando VPK Virtual Graduation and Drive-By Thank You Video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/N1YdaFU9L-4
The raw footage (a mix of landscape and portrait videos) will be immediately provided upon request to one of the above email addresses.
Orlando VPK Virtual-Graduation and Drive-By Teacher Thank You Video