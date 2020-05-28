AIAG Announces Launch of Spanish Core Tools Support™ Software in Mexico

AIAG has released a Spanish version of its Core Tools Support™ (CTS) software to better serve the unique needs of organizations in Mexico, with a dedicated server and translated content.

Using a server dedicated specifically to organizations in Mexico, the translated software includes all of the same features and content as the original English version, and is offered at the same annual price of just $360 per concurrent user. Additionally, new users can try the software for a full 30 days at no cost, by taking advantage of AIAG’s free 30-day trial period prior to subscribing.

For current software users, the launch of the Spanish CTS software provides the option of switching the “presentation” language between English and Spanish, to best suite individual needs.

AIAG senior program manager of quality products and services, and CTS software manager Brian Martensen explains: “With around 2,000 IATF 16949 certified cites in Mexico, the translated software and dedicated server not only extend our reach, but also allow us to better support users at those locations. Each user can select their native language in the software, creating a more customized experience. While the system is not able to translate user entered information, presenting standard CTS content in the user’s native language allows that individual to focus on more critical tasks, rather than translation.”

Originally released in early 2019, the CTS software is a cloud-based solution for authoring and managing FMEA, Control Plan and PPAP documents, and is based on concurrent user licenses in lieu of traditional named licenses or individual seats. This concurrent user structure allows colleagues – even those working at different facilities or in different regions – to effectively share a single license, providing more flexibility for teams and significantly reducing the overall spend associated with software access.

In addition to being cost effective, the CTS software benefits users from a time management standpoint by taking care of the tedious, repetitive tasks associated with spreadsheets and making it quicker and easier to search and find information; consequently, users spend less time on administrative work, and more time on their core job functions.

Martensen concludes: “Translating the software into Spanish and providing a dedicated server for Mexico is a big step in broadening CTS’s outreach. AIAG is also planning a Chinese translation with a dedicated server later this year and will evaluate adding additional language options in the future. Additionally, we are continually reviewing the product and user feedback to add and improve CTS software features for all users worldwide. We want to create an environment that allows our users to focus on implementing and applying the Quality Core Tools, not managing data and translations.”

Learn more about AIAG’s Core Tools Support™ (CTS) software: www.aiag.org/CTS

Subscribe to CTS Spanish using the Mexico-dedicated server: https://plexusintl.com/cts/mx

About AIAG

The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) is a unique not-for-profit organization where OEMs, suppliers, service providers, government entities, and individuals in academia have worked collaboratively for more than 36 years to drive down costs and complexity from the automotive supply chain. AIAG membership includes leading global manufacturers, parts suppliers, and service providers. Visit www.aiag.org for more information.

Contact:

Greg Creason

Marketing Director – AIAG

gcreason@aiag.org