Vector Solutions Offers Free Online Training to Help Businesses Reopen During COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and SaaS performance support solutions for the world’s most critical industries, has launched its latest complimentary online training course to assist businesses as they prepare to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic. The free training course, titled Coronavirus 107: Reopening Your Organization, is included in Vector’s Coronavirus Resource Center and offers CDC-based guidance to employers as they make reopening decisions and consider important actions, including:

How to promote healthy hygiene practices

How to maintain recommended physical distancing guidelines

How to intensify cleaning, disinfection, and ventilation

How to train employees on health and safety protocols

How to checks for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 among employees

How to protect employees that are at higher risk for severe illness

“Vector Solutions has been proud to support our team members, customers and communities during this very challenging and uncertain time,” said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe. “Along with the many resources and trainings available in our Coronavirus Resource Center, Vector will remain committed to using our unique blend of technology, learning platforms, and innovative solutions to help everyone navigate through this pandemic.”

The Vector Solutions Coronavirus Resource Center offers comprehensive, complimentary online training and CDC-based resources for families, employers and employees, businesses, caregivers, first responders, and cleaning and disinfection crews. Current complimentary trainings available through the Coronavirus Resource Center include:

Coronavirus 101: What You Need to Know

Coronavirus 102: Preparing Your Household

Coronavirus 103: Managing Stress and Anxiety

Coronavirus 104: Transitioning to a Remote Workforce

Coronavirus 105: Cleaning and Disinfecting Common Spaces

Coronavirus 106: CDC Guidelines for Making and Using Cloth Face Coverings

Coronavirus 107: Reopening Your Organization

EMS Training Program for EMS Providers and Law Enforcement Agencies

Professional Development Training for Casino Employees

The Vector Solutions Coronavirus Resource Center can be found at www.vectorsolutions.com/about-us/vector-cares/coronavirus/ and is also shared on Vector’s Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn social media accounts.

The Coronavirus Resource Center evolved from the company’s Vector Cares Program, which focuses on areas where Vector Solutions can do the most good by leveraging the technology and capabilities of Vector’s online courses and learning platforms alongside service to local communities. Launched in 2019, the program currently features complimentary resources on active shootings in the workplace and at school, youth suicide awareness and prevention, PTSD in the fire service industry, and more.

For more information about Vector Cares, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/how-we-serve/vector-cares/.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, ID, and education industries. Its brands, including RedVector, Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology, and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers over 9,000 courses written by over 420 subject matter experts and reaches more than 13 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com.

